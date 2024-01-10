Forescout Integrates with ServiceNow to Bolster OT and ICS Asset Visibility Across Digital Workflows

Forescout provides extended device, vulnerability and threat visibility capabilities with eyeInspect integration

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the availability of the Forescout eyeInspect integration with ServiceNow. With this integration, Forescout enables security teams to obtain real-time operational technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) asset information that helps reduce mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) to threats.









As a ServiceNow Strategic Platform Build Partner, the Forescout certified Service Graph Connector for eyeInspect and eyeInspect vulnerability integration applications are available in the Forescout Marketplace and ServiceNow Store.

“ServiceNow is synonymous with mission-critical business operation management for enterprises around the globe. Cyber-risk visibility and mitigation layers need to be part of this digital workflow equation, especially those that consider connected devices integral to executing portions of their operational processes,” said Robert McNutt, Senior Vice President, Network Security, Forescout. “Forescout is the premier cybersecurity firm to integrate device visibility and risk mitigation capabilities into these highly relied upon workflows and bridge the cyber-risk information sharing divide between IT and security teams.”

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “The Forescout eyeInspect integration with ServiceNow will help our customers create best-in-class employee experiences and stand out in today’s tumultuous talent landscape. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

Highly regulated industries are under increased scrutiny and face new mandates to share actionable insights to effectively secure an array of connected assets. IT and security analysts have great influence over critical digital workflows to business operations but few mechanisms through which to collaborate when it comes to connected device lifecycle management and security remediation. With Forescout eyeInspect, organizations can protect critical infrastructure through continuous, automated OT and ICS asset management, risk compliance and threat protection.

Teaming up with ServiceNow, Forescout aims to provide unparalleled value through elevated interoperability between ServiceNow’s Service Graph and Vulnerability Response features and Forescout eyeInspect for comprehensive OT asset visibility, vulnerability assessment, and threat detection. This collaboration promises to deliver the following key benefits:

Maintain accurate intelligence for all connected assets – IT, IoT , IoMT and OT, with real-time information sharing for asset compliance and lifecycle management.

, IoMT and OT, with real-time information sharing for asset compliance and lifecycle management. Streamline vulnerability response through automated workflows to minimize cyber-risks.

Continually monitor connected devices and enforce security and IT policies to maximize operational efficiency.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, continuously identifies, protects and helps ensure the compliance of all managed and unmanaged connected cyber assets – IT, IoT, IoMT and OT. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide vendor-agnostic, automated cybersecurity at scale. The Forescout® Platform delivers comprehensive capabilities for network security, risk and exposure management, and extended detection and response. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration via ecosystem partners, it enables customers to more effectively manage cyber risk and mitigate threats.

