Ford Selects Telenav’s Electronic Horizon Application to Keep Drivers Safe

Telenav’s SmartHorizon will provide critical road information to enable ADAS features including Intelligent Speed Assist in Ford vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–Telenav, Inc., a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, announces that the Ford Motor Company has chosen Telenav’s SmartHorizon application to enable critical ADAS features in Ford vehicles in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. SmartHorizon includes Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA), mandated for driver safety by EU regulations for all newly manufactured light vehicles starting in 2022.

SmartHorizon provides predictive map information and navigation assistance to optimize performance of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) applications to improve safety and enhance the driver experience. Using map data, car data, and learned driving patterns, SmartHorizon predicts the most probable path (MPP) the driver may take. It then provides relevant map, traffic, and navigation information to ADAS systems to prepare for changing conditions, such as low visibility, speed limits, heavy traffic, and blocked lanes.

“Driver safety is paramount in the automotive industry,” said Sal Dhanani, COO and Co-founder of Telenav. “We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Ford for such a critical application that is going to help keep Ford drivers safe on the roads.”

By providing the most relevant map and traffic information at the right time and for the relevant road context, SmartHorizon ensures the most reliable performance for ADAS functions such as Route Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Lighting, and Intelligent Speed Assist.

Intelligent Speed Assist, one of the ADAS features in SmartHorizon, has been identified as a key technology EU Legislators have said will save thousands of lives and, combined with other mandated new active-safety features, reduce collisions by 30%.

