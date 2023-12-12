Forcepoint G2CI Partners with Microsoft to Advance Cloud Solutions for National Security

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global security leader Forcepoint’s Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure (G2CI) business and Microsoft today announced a strategic partnership agreement whereby Microsoft will integrate Forcepoint G2CI’s industry-leading cross domain technology into Azure’s cloud service offerings.





Forcepoint G2CI is a proven leader in defense-grade cybersecurity, and its portfolio of accredited cross domain solutions is built to meet the most stringent security requirements of data access and transfer. Through partnership with Microsoft, warfighters and the intelligence community will be able to access the information they need at the scale and velocity that the mission requires.

“Forcepoint G2CI is committed to supporting the missions of our customers who must maintain decision dominance in a world of increasing nation-state and non-nation-state driven attacks,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Forcepoint G2CI. “By partnering with Microsoft, our combined innovation and industry expertise will realize expanded capabilities from cloud to tactical edge.”

“This partnership with Forcepoint G2CI will enable us to continue evolving our cloud solutions and delivering the accredited, secure collaboration capabilities critical to our government customers,” said Zach Kramer, Vice President, Mission Engineering at Microsoft. “When the power of Microsoft Azure is combined with Forcepoint G2CI’s defense-grade cybersecurity solutions, we enable improved security and a real-time experience for our government users and coalition partners worldwide.”

As a result of this new agreement, Forcepoint G2CI and Microsoft will work together to develop innovative new cloud products to ensure that federal employees, from warfighters to the intelligence community, from sensor to shooter, or from home base to military base, can access the information they need at the scale and velocity the mission requires. Consequently, Forcepoint and Microsoft will be able to deliver enhanced value creation for the consumer by prioritizing an on-demand cloud service with built-in cybersecurity features.

Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. Forcepoint's all-in-one, truly cloud-native platform makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. In October 2023, Forcepoint G2CI was acquired by TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, and will announce a new corporate name in 2024.

