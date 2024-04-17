Forcepoint Appoints Naveen Palavalli Chief Marketing Officer

Twenty-year security product and marketing veteran joins to further accelerate the Forcepoint mission to deliver data security everywhere





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global security leader Forcepoint today announced the appointment of Naveen Palavalli as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO Manny Rivelo, Palavalli will lead global marketing strategy as the company doubles down on its mission to uniquely deliver data security everywhere.

As CMO, Palavalli will lead all aspects of global marketing including driving brand awareness, product marketing, revenue generation, and analyst relations for the company. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in leading global marketing strategy, portfolio product and solutions marketing, go-to-market (GTM) programs and cross-functional teams for both new and mature product lines. He will focus on extending Forcepoint’s global leadership in delivering the industry’s most robust data security offering.

“Forcepoint has established data security everywhere as the new paradigm for modern enterprises and global government organizations,” said Rivelo. “It is critical that executives truly understand the importance of having data at the center of security design, as the exponential growth of data creation and exploitation shows no signs of slowing down. Naveen is an innovative marketing executive with deep security industry and international expertise. He is the right leader to accelerate Forcepoint’s growth and category-disruptive brand position in the cybersecurity market.”

Palavalli was most recently Senior Vice President, Head of Global Product and Solutions Marketing and Demand Generation at Netskope. In this role, he led global strategy of product, solutions and technology marketing in addition to global marketing campaigns and demand generation. Prior to Netskope, he served as Vice President, Head of Enterprise Product Go-to-Market and Analyst Relations at McAfee. Additionally, he has held executive and product leadership roles at global brands including Cisco, Microsoft, and Symantec.

“In the evolving frontier of AI, data is the new gold that attackers are going after. The proliferation of data and AI presents both an opportunity and significant risk to businesses of every size. This makes it nearly impossible for CXOs to prevent sophisticated actors from using automation, scale and customization in their tactics to break into hybrid IT infrastructures,” said Palavalli. “Forcepoint’s mission to secure data is a critical necessity to every organization. I look forward to building new partnerships across our ecosystem to help amplify and accelerate this mission for the benefit of businesses and government agencies around the globe.”

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. Forcepoint’s all-in-one, truly cloud-native platform makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. Engage with Forcepoint on www.forcepoint.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

