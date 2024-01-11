Forcepoint Appoints Karl Triebes Chief Product Officer To Advance Data-First SASE Vision

Triebes brings more than 34 years in business and technology leadership roles spanning security, networking, cloud services and application delivery to further simplify Forcepoint customers’ critical path to data security everywhere









AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global security leader Forcepoint today announced the appointment of Karl Triebes as Chief Product Officer. Reporting to CEO Manny Rivelo, Triebes will lead product and technology strategy to drive innovation of the company’s Data-first SASE platform, uniquely delivering data security everywhere.

Businesses face a critical need for comprehensive data security. The surge in data creation, amplified by GenAI advancements, along with expanding global data privacy legislation—now at 71 percent of countries and growing—and escalating fines for breaches, emphasizes the urgency for businesses, especially the middle market, to prioritize data security.

Forcepoint’s Data-first SASE approach, centered on cloud-delivered security and connectivity, uniquely focuses on protecting data everywhere. Through Security Service Edge (SSE) platforms like Forcepoint ONE, customers worldwide can simplify their transition from outdated point security products to cloud-delivered security. Integration of Forcepoint ONE and Forcepoint DLP marks a significant milestone, simplifying security for customers and addressing critical IP vulnerabilities exploited by cybercriminals and nation-states using AI-driven automation.

Forcepoint CEO Manny Rivelo emphasized the value of data and its competitive advantage to enterprises of all sizes. “Forcepoint uniquely integrates industry-leading data loss prevention with critical cloud-based security capabilities, providing organizations with crucial visibility and control over their data, regardless of its location or usage,” said Rivelo.

He continued, “With ‘data security everywhere’ capabilities, Forcepoint enables businesses to achieve up to 100% visibility of the key data they want to track on managed devices, including cloud and web-based applications. Karl brings a diverse mix of leadership experience building products and services that enable businesses to grow versus slowing them down, which is the perfect playbook for accelerating innovation of our transformative Data-first SASE architecture.”

Prior to Forcepoint, Triebes served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, at Imperva and held technology and executive leadership roles at Amazon Web Services and F5 Networks, where during his tenure he helped grow the company’s revenue by more than 11x from $170M to >$2B. He has also served in senior executive engineering, product and innovation roles at Foundry Networks, Alcatel, Newbridge Networks, Scientific Atlanta, and Stanford Telecom. He has also served as the chairman and founder at Apprenti, Washington State’s first registered tech apprenticeship program.

“We live in an age of digital disruption where data is everywhere, so security measures must be ubiquitous to enable productivity and reduce risk,” said Triebes. “The adoption and momentum of Forcepoint’s Data-first SASE approach underscores how quickly mid-market and commercial customers are moving from conventional IT architectures to modern cloud systems that put data security at their center. I look forward to partnering with Forcepoint customers as we chart the technology path forward to continue delivering differentiated security solutions that solve their biggest business challenges.”

