Home Business Wire Forbes Recognizes Logiwa as one of America’s Best Startup Employers
Business Wire

Forbes Recognizes Logiwa as one of America’s Best Startup Employers

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dtc–In their fourth annual list of the 500 America’s Best Startup Employers, Forbes has ranked Logiwa 150th overall and 22nd in the Technology space. Companies across the country were evaluated based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

“Since 2017, Logiwa has been on a fast track to becoming the leader in transforming direct-to-consumer ecommerce order fulfillment through our AI-powered, cloud-based software,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa’s CEO & Founder. “We are proud and humbled to be recognized by Forbes, and all credit goes to the team of incredible professionals we’ve assembled here.”

Logiwa provides intelligent software that allow manufacturers and third party logistics providers to streamline and automate all aspects of high-volume online order fulfillment, a segment of the economy that continues to experience significant growth.

“Succeeding as a startup in a high-growth, high-tech environment means more than having a great product – that’s just your ‘entry fee,’” Musaoglu added. “To be a leading company you have to put just as much energy into building a team that shares your vision and your passion for excellence. I get to work everyday with just those type of people, and that is what drives our success.”

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.logiwa.com/careers.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

Contacts

Wayne Newitts | marketing@logiwa.com | 503-880-7779

 

Articoli correlati

Mouser Electronics Presents New Resource Site Dedicated to the Needs of Purchasing Professionals

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#buyers--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest...
Continua a leggere

Venture Capital Firm, Galaxy Interactive, Appoints Ryan You, 游镕畅,  as Partner and Managing Director

Business Wire Business Wire -
You to Strengthen Gaming Relationships Globally  NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galaxy Interactive, a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd., the largest fund...
Continua a leggere

Michigan STEM Forward Connects Interns and Hiring Companies at Virtual Career Fair on March 23

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its work on the Michigan STEM Forward initiative, Ann Arbor SPARK is hosting...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mouser Electronics Presents New Resource Site Dedicated to the Needs of Purchasing Professionals

Business Wire