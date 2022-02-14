Forbes Names Philips a Top Place to Work in “America’s Best Employers of 2022” Ranking

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the company has once again been included in Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers of 2022” list. Philips is one of the top 10 Health Care Equipment & Services companies in the nation to make this year’s list, which features 500 large companies from multiple industries. A complete list of companies named to Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers of 2022” is available at https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“At Philips, our purpose is to improve 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. This can only be accomplished with a team of dedicated professionals who share a passion to put our healthcare partners and patients first,” said Richard Kranz, head of HR at Philips North America. “Recognition as one of America’s Best Employers reflects our culture of promoting personal development, inclusion and diversity and validation of the environment we have created where each person can be their best and help improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation.”

The ongoing focus on people remains a priority at Philips and the company has been recognized for efforts in this area over the past year. In January, Philips earned a perfect score of 100 and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The company was also highlighted in Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

