Forbes Names Hancock Whitney Among America’s Best Banks

National recognition ranks bank in top 100 based on growth, credit quality, profitability

GULFPORT, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forbes has named Hancock Whitney—one of the country’s strongest, safest banks—as one of America’s Best Banks for 2022. The 13th annual list considers factors such as growth, credit quality, and profitability to choose the top 100 among the nation’s largest publicly traded banks.

“ Amid the incredible challenge and change the banking industry has managed in recent years, Forbes’ recognition of Hancock Whitney as a top-100 bank represents a testament to our associates’ commitment to the clients and communities we serve,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “ We are honored to be named one of America’s Best Banks and grateful to the people, places, and businesses depending on us as their trusted financial and community partner.”

To compile the 2022 list of 100 Best Banks, Forbes relied on S&P Global Market Intelligence data to look at growth, profitability, and asset quality from bank regulatory filings through September 30, 2021. In ranking the banks, Forbes considered nine metrics: non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets; reserves as a percentage of non-performing assets; CET1 ratio, which compares a bank’s capital against its risk-weighted assets; risk-based capital ratio; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; net interest margin; operating revenue growth; and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans.

The full Forbes article and list of America’s Best Banks are available at https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbisnoff/2022/02/03/americas-best-banks-2022/?sh=1513fba11e8a.

Resilience and Commitment

With the onset of the global pandemic in early 2020, Hancock Whitney quickly initiated safe, innovative new ways to help people manage their money amid healthcare and economic upheavals, including emphasis on online and mobile banking and drive-through locations.

Additionally, especially active Atlantic hurricane seasons brought several named storms to the Gulf Coast, leaving devastation and further financial uncertainty across many of the communities Hancock Whitney serves. The bank’s efforts in the aftermath of those storms included giving away thousands of hot meals prepared by local businesses, distributing thousands of pounds of free ice, and setting up mobile banking units in the most heavily damaged neighborhoods and business districts.

In 2021 alone, Hancock Whitney also invested more than $5 million in community contributions, $525 million in community development, $743 million in small business loans, and $2.5 million in hurricane relief to help sustain local economies during the pandemic and in the storms’ wakes.

“ Our associates were very resourceful in finding ways to continue to serve clients and communities while adhering to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19,” added Hairston. “ The core values our founders set forth more than 123 years ago guided our decisions—especially Commitment to Service and Teamwork—and helped us provide options for our clients, help our communities, preserve our trademark financial soundness, and keep the company strong and safe.”

Subsequent to the Forbes ranking based on performance as of September 30, 2021, Hancock Whitney continued to report strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

