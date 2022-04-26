Forbes Lists Pitney Bowes as One of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022

Pitney Bowes among top 100 companies on the list and number 2 in the Transportation and Logistics category

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has been named to Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list for the third consecutive year. In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes identified The Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of over 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 1,000 people in the United States. Pitney Bowes ranked number 2 in the Transportation and Logistics category and 100 on the list overall.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized again by Forbes Magazine as one of the Best Employers for Diversity,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “As proud as we are of the achievements of today, they build on the Company’s long-standing legacy from as far back as the 1940s when we were already addressing equal opportunity and treating people the right way.”

“Named among the best Employers for Diversity in the U.S. is a great honor,” said Andrew Gold, Chief Human Resources Officer of Pitney Bowes. “Through generations of leadership and continuing changes in our business, we’ve sought to deliver our best to our stakeholders by creating a diverse and inclusive culture in which all employees have the opportunity to be respected, have their voices heard, grow their skills and engage in meaningful work.”

Employees who took the survey gave their opinion on a series of statements surrounding topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their employer. Diversity among top executives, evaluations from employees at other companies, positions responsible for diversity and communication of diverse company culture were also taken into consideration.

Currently, 50 percent of the company’s Board and 43 percent of the global workforce are women. People of color represent 48 percent of the U.S. workforce. The Pitney Bowes senior leadership team includes women and people of color in key roles, including Chief Financial Officer, President of Pitney Bowes Presort Services, and President of Global Financial Services.

Pitney Bowes was also recognized by Forbes in 2019, 2020, and 2021 as a “Best Employer for Women,” Bloomberg’s 2019, 2020 and 2022 Gender-Equality Index and by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. For a full list of recognitions visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom/awards-and-recognition.html

For a look at Forbes’ 2022 list of Best Employers for Diversity, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity/

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

