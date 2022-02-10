Forbes Again Names UKG to America’s Best Large Employers List

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FortuneBest—UKG, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced that Forbes ranked UKG #2 in the IT, Internet, Software & Services category and #18 overall on its list of America’s Best Large Employers. This marks the second consecutive year UKG has appeared within the top 20 among the 500 organizations ranked by Forbes across a variety of industries.

“We are grateful to be named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers again this year — grateful for all our U Krewers who made this honor possible and grateful for the partnerships we share with our remarkable customers,” said Aron Ain, chairman and CEO at UKG. “When we made people our company’s purpose, we set out to care for all people in unique ways, starting with our employees, their families, and our communities, while championing great workplaces and helping tens of thousands of organizations care for their own people. It’s a promise we aim to deliver on every day through our solutions and how we treat others, in hopes more organizations can build great cultures to better serve people in every role across every industry.”

UKG is committed to providing an employee-centered culture that fosters belonging and success. At the root of this are the company’s core values — United, Kind, and Growing — which serve as the foundation for programs and performance. To support its people throughout their careers beyond work, UKG provides a comprehensive benefits package that includes: fully paid healthcare premiums for medical, dental, and vision, including for spouses, domestic partners, and dependents — with coverage for IVF treatments, gender affirmation surgery, and a new surrogacy-reimbursement benefit; a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all 401(k) contributions, with no lifetime cap, up to federal limits; unlimited paid time off for vacation, sick time, volunteering, voting, and more; paid parental leave, including financial assistance for adoptive parents; and assistance with student loan repayment, available to all employees upon hire, with no lifetime limit.

“Our goal at UKG is to create a culture where every person has the opportunity to be successful at every stage of their career and home life,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at UKG. “Our people and our customers are always at the heart of every action we take. This recognition from Forbes helps to affirm that we are on the right path. We are always actively working to enhance UKG, from our intentional culture to our products to our services — and taking care of our communities through volunteering, donations, and campaigns like Close the Gap that are larger than us. Together, we can make a difference for people across the world.”

This Forbes honor follows recent recognition for UKG, its culture, and its HR team, including a 100% score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and being named to Comparably’s Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity lists, the FlexJobs Top 100 Companies Hiring Remote Workers list, and HRO Today’s inaugural HR 100: Top Teams in HR list.

To determine rankings for the America’s Best Large Employers list, Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct an independent survey of approximately 60,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

