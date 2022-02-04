For the 12th Time, Consumer Cellular Tops the J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Study

Wireless carrier outperforms all other value mobile virtual network operators

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the 12th consecutive time, Consumer Cellular has earned J.D. Power Awards for ranking #1 among Wireless Value Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO’s) in both the J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care and Purchase Experience Studies. In the 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 1. Consumer Cellular outscored all other value mobile virtual network operators evaluated, receiving the highest overall Customer Care segment index score, 855, which is 31 points above the second place provider.

“We are thrilled that once again, our customers have ranked us #1 on the prestigious J.D. Power ranking,” said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “When you combine our company’s commitment to providing excellent service with a hardworking team, you have a winning combination for customer care and we see this J.D. Power distinction as even further validation of that effort.”

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 1 reflects the experiences of current customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months. The study was fielded from July through December 2021.

“We pride ourselves on being able to deliver a trusted quality service and this award is a direct result of our team’s success,” continued Evans. “We hope we can continue to be a wireless carrier our customers can count on everyday, when they need us the most.”

