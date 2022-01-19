Foothold Technology and Innovative Management Solutions (IMSNY) Partner to Launch EHR Data Sharing for Behavioral Health Organizations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foothold Technology, a company backed by ASG that supports more than 1,000 human services agencies across 28 states with its Electronic Health Record (EHR) and a care management platform, today announced it’s partnering with Innovative Management Solutions New York (IMSNY), a Master Services Organization that provides technology solutions to Behavioral Health Networks.

Together, Foothold and IMSNY will work with current and new Foothold customers to establish a group of organizations with common data elements and develop common outcomes in a community-focused database through our new partnership AWARDS Innovate.

“The nearly 100 provider agencies connected to IMSNY frequently lament the challenges associated with seamlessly entering and analyzing information,” said Mathew Smith, COO at IMSNY. “Our partnership with Foothold offers a unique opportunity for providers to collectively interface with their EHR vendor to improve their experience, resulting in improved workforce satisfaction and better client health outcomes.”

The database, called AWARDS Innovate, will enable organizations to:

Utilize Foothold’s reliable AWARDS EHR software at a discounted rate.

Leverage unique product capabilities and collaborate on data with 100 community based behavioral health network providers.

Deliver additional benefits directly to Agencies (user conference tickets, discounts and certifications).

Bring data analytics for Value Based Payment (VBP) initiatives

“We are excited about this partnership since Foothold is the most widely used EHR across our IPA Participating Provider Agencies, and we’ll be able to bring direct value to agencies that need it the most,” said Richard Tuten, CEO at CBHS and Co-CEO at IMSNY.

“This partnership will set the stage to bring more structure and standardization across Behavioral Health data,” said Elise Kohl-Grant, CIO at IMSNY

“Foothold is incredibly excited to announce this strategic partnership with IMSNY. We hope to leverage this partnership to continue broadening our reach within the IMSNY community, and to continue helping our IMSNY customers to provide exceptional care to vulnerable New Yorkers,” said Tyler Hoffman, CEO at Foothold and Radicle Health. “Our aligned vision and mission in supporting Behavioral Health organizations made this partnership a natural fit.”

About Foothold Technology

Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and human services software provider. Foothold’s federally certified software platform offers full functionality for case management, client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management, and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). Today, Foothold serves more than 1,100 human service organizations across the nation, Puerto Rico, and Guam. In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

About IMSNY

Innovative Management Solutions New York (IMSNY) is a joint venture between Coordinated Behavioral Care (CBC) and Coordinated Behavioral Health Services IPA (CBHS). IMSNY’s core mission is to improve BH delivery systems, representing large networks of social service organizations offering a continuum of community-based services including mental health, substance use treatment services, supportive housing, primary medical, recovery, support services, food, employment and housing. IMSNY is leading the sector in the development of robust data collection and analysis via our Data Analytic Business Intelligence (DABI) platform, powered through Arcadia, which allows for more real-time and actionable data in order to improve outcomes and meaningfully engage in value-based contracting with payers.

