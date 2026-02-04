FoodReady Launches AI HACCP Builder to Cut Plan Creation Time by 70%

AI-generated HACCP plans, SOPs, and built-in verification help manufacturers stay audit-ready year-round.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FoodCompliance--FoodReady announced a new AI feature designed to speed up HACCP plan development and reduce the documentation burden that slows down food safety teams. The AI HACCP Builder helps food manufacturers create HACCP plans up to 70% faster by generating core plan components and supporting procedures based on facility inputs, identified hazards, and control points. FoodReady also provides HACCP guidance and templates to support plan development.

Instead of starting from a blank document, teams can use AI to build a structured HACCP plan, then review and tailor it to their products, processes, and site-specific risks. The system also generates SOPs tied to your CCPs and relevant regulatory and GFSI/GMP expectations, helping standardize execution and documentation across shifts and departments.

To support ongoing compliance, the platform includes a verification capability that checks HACCP plans against current regulatory requirements and widely used industry best practices, helping teams identify missing elements and inconsistencies before audits, customer reviews, or inspections.

FoodReady’s platform also supports organizations operating multiple facilities. Users can manage documentation and compliance workflows across locations from a centralized system, with software that integrates with many ERP systems already in use. Early adopters report faster access to audit-ready documents and fewer gaps during compliance reviews.

About FoodReady

FoodReady is a leading, all-in-one AI-native provider of food safety and quality software and consulting, with inventory, traceability, and compliance solutions that help businesses digitally transform their operations. Its AI-powered platform offers food manufacturers, processors, co-packers, and distributors enhanced automation, real-time visibility, and regulatory readiness. It delivers comprehensive solutions spanning production, inventory, and quality management, along with a robust food safety compliance system and expert consulting. From HACCP templates to digital traceability, recall management, and mobile production checklists, its platform integrates regulatory expertise with cutting-edge technology. FoodReady empowers thousands of food and beverage companies worldwide to maintain compliance, ensure audit readiness, and stay competitive.

