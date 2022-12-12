Food Logistics Names RoadSync 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named RoadSync as one of the winners of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

This year’s winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more. Today’s software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility and more, and offer end-to-end management from farm to fork, and beyond.

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simple automating a process.”

RoadSync’s technology dramatically reduces payment processing time, maximizes revenue collection, and improves profitability for the food logistics industry. Among RoadSync’s solutions that propelled it to the 2022 Top Software and Technology Provider list are the RoadSync Driver app, allowing truck drivers to spend more time on the road and less time navigating payments, and the RoadSync Advance platform, providing brokers and carriers with better data and more efficient payment processes. RoadSync also recently launched several new solutions that further maximize the security and efficiency of payments via Mobile Card Readers and Instant Payouts for merchants, along with a Digital Wallet for RoadSync Merchant customers.

“What sets RoadSync apart in the industry is that we were the first in the space to see the opportunities and create tailored solutions that fit the needs of our supply chain and cold chain customers,” says Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “It’s an honor to be recognized for this effort, and I’m so proud of our entire team for the continued dedication to innovating and modernizing this space. We’ll have a lot to share in 2023 and look forward to expanding our platform further and building strategic partnerships for the benefit of our cold food and beverage supply chain customers.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the complete list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics awards.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, carriers, brokers, repair/tow merchants and drivers, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

