Food Logistics Names DAT Freight & Analytics a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

DAT iQ and DAT One product lines honored as top technology products for food logistics and transportation professionals





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, honored DAT Freight & Analytics with its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award recognizes technology companies with products that are critical in creating safe, efficient and reliable food and beverage supply chains.

DAT was honored for its SaaS products and data analytics services which food logistics teams across the globe use to negotiate and manage capacity, create flexible routing guides, control costs, develop robust carrier portfolios and navigate volatility. The company has two main product lines:

DAT iQ

DAT iQ provides comprehensive freight rates, capacity, and performance analytics based on actual transactions submitted by more than 1,000 companies, including the world’s largest temperature-controlled logistics providers. DAT iQ helps users forecast and negotiate transportation pricing; monitor demand for trucks geographically down to a three-digit ZIP code level; and evaluate the cost-benefit of procuring refrigerated trailers for storage, pooling and other uses.

DAT One

DAT One, DAT’s load board network, is an essential resource for organizations that move unplanned or surplus temperature-controlled freight through the cold chain. DAT One delivers access to the deepest pool of refrigerated capacity, with an average of more than 75,000 reefer trucks available each week in 2022.

“We’re honored to be recognized for this critical aspect of the supply chain, which keeps food on the shelves during times of crisis,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO. “Food and beverage is a large portion of DAT’s user base, and customers have come to rely on DAT to help them benchmark, negotiate and manage the truckload capacity they need to optimize warehouse and dock space and move goods safely and efficiently.”

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether they be port closures, driver safety or simply automating a process.”

Recipients of this year’s award are profiled in the November/December 2022 print issue of Food Logistics.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 500 million freight matches and a database of $137 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 indices.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries. Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more.

