Food Logistics Names Brian Wood of PLM TrustLink® as Recipient of 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Brian Wood, Sales Director of PLM TrustLink®, as one of the winners of this year's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award, which recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. This recognition is for the Leaders in Excellence Category.

As a founding member of PLM TrustLink®, Brian’s guidance was critical in the design and launch of PLM TrustLink®, a SaaS platform that revolutionizes food supply chain management. PLM TrustLink® provides real-time, condition-monitored track-and-trace capabilities and advanced analytics, enabling compliance with federal regulations while meeting consumer demands for safety and accountability. PLM TrustLink® offers solutions to improve operational efficiency and risk reduction in temperature-sensitive logistics.

"Brian’s dedication to working with companies to evaluate gaps in the supply chain and provide solutions through PLM TrustLink® to improve operations, food safety and overall productivity with their suppliers and end customers has been an exciting journey to support," said Keith Shipp, President and CEO of PLM Fleet. “TrustLink has been designed to meet customer needs to improve supply chain efficiency and visibility into Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) and the management of Key Data Elements (KDEs) that the consumer, industry and federal government are all moving towards to improve the efficiency and safety of products moving through the supply chain.”

Brian has over 20 years of documented experience in supply chain and logistics, and exemplifies Leaders in Excellence through his transformative contributions to supply chain technology and his unwavering commitment to advancing transparency across global food supply chains. Learn more about how TrustLink enhances transparency, traceability and trust for your supply chain at plmtrustlink.com.

About PLM TrustLink®

PLM TrustLink® is a comprehensive software platform for track & trace monitoring of products throughout the supply chain. From origin to destination, PLM TrustLink® utilizes unique product identifying information to provide full visibility of your food supply chain.​ TrustLink® delivers real-time actionable data on critical tracking events, temperature visibility, inventory counts, item location features, systems integrations and more. PLM TrustLink®, found at plmtrustlink.com, is a product of PLM Fleet, LLC.

