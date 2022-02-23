Following Triple-Digit Growth, SleepScore Labs Announces Participation in Lake Nona Impact Forum, Showcasing Objectively Measured Sleep Improvement Outcomes

SleepScore Labs meets growing demand from the world’s leading companies who are focused on improving sleep for their employees, members, and consumers at scale.

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifestyle–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the data and science of sleep improvement, continues to rapidly scale B2B2C partnerships with a co-brandable sleep improvement platform and program, enabling consumers, employees, and members easy access to improve their health, wellness, and sleep.

The company is coming off a year of triple-digit growth and will present its latest sleep improvement outcomes and insights around sleep innovation at the 2022 Lake Nona Impact Forum. Each year, more than 300 of the Nation’s top CEO’s, healthcare innovators and thought leaders gather in Lake Nona Florida for this invite-only event.

During the Lake Nona Impact Forum, SleepScore will be sharing its latest sleep improvement outcomes which are objectively measured, statistically significant, and backed by more than 85 million hours of the most accurate, contextual, and holistic sleep dataset. The most notable of those outcomes include those that were found to be statistically significant: 56% of participants in SleepScore’s sleep improvement program showed objective sleep improvement, and after 12 weeks, participants increased their total sleep time by 18 hours (2.5 extra nights) per month. Beyond the science of sleep improvement, these outcomes are fueled by SleepScore’s superior personalized engagement, which averages 3-4 engagements per participant, per day.

“SleepScore is the only company which provides the missing ingredient, the multiplier effect in health and wellness,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. “All of the data points to the fact that improved sleep means improved productivity, improved safety, improved compliance and improved health. Those millions of dollars companies are spending on health, wellness and even product development are under-achieving ROI because the sleep improvement ingredient is missing. We help an increasing number of global companies harness that. Sleep is too important to be left to fake reviews or claims made from hot air – data and science are key to understanding what actually works for who.”

SleepScore will also share insights from its forthcoming presentation at World Sleep Congress taking place March 11-16 in Rome, Italy. Additionally, the organization will provide the first ever opportunity to sample a breakthrough new sleep improving scent experience, developed through its partnership with IFF, at the brand new Wave Hotel in the Lake Nona community, where SleepScore helped curate the sleep portion of the wellness-oriented rooms. SleepScore also announced major developments in its partnerships with IFF and Mattress Firm while showcasing at CES 2022 in January.

