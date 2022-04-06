Following a Recovery from a Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Sermo CEO Peter Kirk Launches Inaugural Medical Research Funding Initiative, Run With Peter-Run for Research

Kirk aims to inspire a community of physicians and people across the world through a run designed to raise $2M for life-saving research; To date, over 1,000 physicians have pledged over 14,000km across 60 countries globally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sermo CEO Peter Kirk announces today the launch of the first-ever global, doctor-led running event, “Run with Peter” to raise $2 million for medical research. Run With Peter is an initiative to empower and inspire a global community of physicians, healthcare teams and partners who run together to raise money in support of medical research.

Run with Peter was born out of Kirk’s harrowing experience last year when he was diagnosed with Acute Leukemia (AML) and was intubated in the ICU with double lung pneumonia. He received a life-saving stem cell bone marrow transplant at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on June 9, 2021. Completely weakened physically and determined to build back the physical endurance he lost while in treatment and recovery, Peter trained for and finished the NYC Marathon five months post-transplant.

Commemorating Kirk’s one-year anniversary of his stem cell bone marrow transplant, the inaugural Run With Peter will take place globally on June 12, 2022. Sermo, a physician-first online community and leader in global HCP insights, has pledged to donate an initial $250,000 after the first 5,000 participants sign up to the Run. To date, over 1,000 physicians have pledged over 14,000km across 60 countries globally. Under Kirk’s leadership, Run with Peter’s ultimate inaugural fundraising goal of $2 million is being raised through Sermo’s pharmaceutical industry partners. Companies interested in participating in the cause can register here.

“After battling and ultimately surviving a life-threatening cancer, I wanted to commit to something far beyond what I thought would ever be physically possible,” said Kirk. “My vision for Run With Peter is to create the world’s largest doctor-led annual run that raises millions of dollars for medical research and furthers life-saving treatments for people across the globe. If I can survive the ordeal I suffered last year, I believe anything is possible and want to be behind an initiative that helps to make the impossible happen for many others.”

Run with Peter participants can register online and designate a medical research cause that they wish to support. The Run can be done in any preferred location and any time on June 12, 2022. There is no mileage or sponsorship commitment. Physicians and healthcare professionals who participate in the Run can help increase overall impact by encouraging colleagues, friends and family to sign up. The more distance pledged to a cause, the more funds it will receive proportionally to the total funds raised. The Sermo team also plans to host an in-person event in New York City that same day to further support Run With Peter.

“Wherever you are on June 12th, lace up and help us unlock money for medical research! Whether you are walking a mile or setting a personal half marathon record, we want you to join us in this worldwide movement,” said Kirk.

To further the spirit of Run with Peter and the message of pushing the limits of what’s possible, Kirk has vowed to run 1,000 half marathons within the next 10 years. This equates to running about 2 half marathons every week. As of April 1st, in just 4 months, Kirk is 46 half marathons into his ambitious goal.

