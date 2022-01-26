Focused Image Partners with Federal Contracting Industry Leader Craig Reed to Advance Branding, Digital Marketing for Industry

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Focused Image Inc., a leading U.S. communications agency specializing in aerospace, defense, transportation and technology, today announced it has established a strategic partnership with government contracting industry leader Craig Reed to help fast-growing contractors of all sizes improve market positioning through effective branding and digital marketing programs. The partnership will focus on supporting companies preparing for and transitioning through mergers and acquisitions, which is a specialty area of Reed’s and a strong capability of Focused Image’s.

“We’ve worked closely with Craig for almost 15 years to help rebrand and reposition government market leaders for success,” said Toby Eckhardt, CEO of Focused Image. “Through that time, he has referred many clients to us and helped us expand our portfolio in GovCon, which has been a rewarding process for our team because of the value of the work our clients do to help protect and secure our nation and its citizens. This passion for the mission is something we share with our clients and Craig, and we’re excited to collaborate to continue to expand our support for the federal industry.”

Over his nearly 40-year career in government contracting, Reed has worked extensively across the defense, space and intelligence, and government services markets in growth, strategy, corporate development and executive leadership roles. He is founder and president of Growth Strategy Leaders LLC. Reed previously served as president and chief growth officer of Altamira Technologies and held leadership roles at Serco, NT Concepts, Engility, DynCorp International, Northrop Grumman, CSP Associates and Lockheed Martin. In addition, Reed is a board member and current president of the Association for Capital Growth National Capital Region, and serves on the corporate advisory boards of Republic Capital Access and ERC Inc. He also served as senior policy advisor and executive director of the Secretary of Energy’s Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Energy.

“As a senior executive for and advisor to leading government technology companies, I understand how important it is for organizations to leverage high-quality resources for strategic communications counsel and marketing,” said Reed. “This kind of experienced, quality support is especially important for companies considering M&A activity. Firms contemplating a sale need to ensure that their marketing and branding are aligned in support of the pending sales process objectives. After completing a merger or acquisition, companies need to integrate legacy brands quickly to articulate the go-forward strategy underpinning the transaction rationale for internal and external stakeholder audiences.”

Reed continued, “Focused Image is the best agency I’ve worked with in the GovCon space, and their extensive experience and success with M&A communications make them a perfect partner. I look forward to working with them to enable the success of GovCon market leaders that are growing fast and absolutely depend on this type of critical support.”

Focused Image is an award-winning communications agency specializing in supporting top brands and fast-growing leaders in B2B and B2G markets. Having branded over a hundred firms in the GovCon market over the past 20 years, the agency is the leading go-to resource for federal market communications. A top U.S. creative firm with deep roots in tech, Focused Image specializes in blended communications strategies that increase and maintain clients’ positive brand visibility and engagement with target audiences to drive bottom-line objectives. The agency supports a wide range of clients, most within the aerospace, transportation, technology and defense industries. Focused Image’s core capabilities include branding, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, social media, and website and multimedia design.

