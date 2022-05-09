Home Business Wire Focus Academy Teams Up with Europe Based Afortiori Development Expanding Access to...
Business Wire

Focus Academy Teams Up with Europe Based Afortiori Development Expanding Access to Global Clinical Expertise

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Focus Academy LLC, a global activation hub catalyzing innovation for science and technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Afortiori Development, Ltd. a full-service CRO, specializing in the design, planning and management of clinical trials and post-market clinical follow-up studies that are essential for regulatory approval and market uptake of healthcare products.

Focus Academy works with founders and innovators in the science-based technology sectors and prioritizes bringing Health and Medtech products to market in the most effective and efficient manner. The newly formed partnership means that clients can directly access a reputable and experienced international CRO team and their network of trusted partners. Afortiori Development offer both strategic clinical development consulting support for clinical trial design and development as well as a full-service clinical trial solution specifically designed to support clients’ trials in a flexible, cost-effective way. The team support healthcare innovators to navigate the complex world of healthcare product development and maximize their chance of success.

Commenting on the partnership, Afortiori Development CEO Dr. Nicola Wall said, “Afortiori Development are delighted to be working in collaboration with Focus Academy in San Francisco. The expertise available through Focus Academy means that our clients can gather the appropriate knowledge to inform the type of data that they will need to gather as part of their clinical evidence. We are excited to establish this partnership with Focus Academy in an important market in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.”

“Focus Academy clients hail from both the USA and overseas, oftentimes seeking to leverage their home market studies for regulatory approval in different international markets. We firmly believe in building evidence, and our partnership means that we can offer clients the ability to access expertise to understand their potential markets and the needs of the customers in those markets to inform their clinical development planning,” added Kate Gunning, Co-founder of Focus Academy.

Both companies are actively involved in managing and advising international acceleration programs and frequently tapped for their market and clinical development expertise. In response to the needs of the science-based innovation community, Dr. Wall, CEO, will also serve as an expert Clinical Development Advisor on the Focus Faculty of word-class advisors.

Contacts

Kate Gunning

Kate@focusacademy.bio
(415) 378 9831

www.focusacademy.bio
www.aftdev.com

