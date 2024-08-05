FMS 2024: Phison Showcases aiDAPTIV+ All-in-One AI Appliance and Pascari Data Center Storage to Support Data-Intensive Workloads

Latest solutions enable customization and cost efficiency in AI investments









SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Phison (8299TT), a global leader in NAND controllers and storage solutions, is set to showcase its cutting-edge technologies at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2024. The event will highlight the new Pascari D-Series D200V, a datacenter SSD with up to 61.44TB alongside the latest capabilities of aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite, the company’s end-to-end on-premises generative AI solution. Each solution is purpose-built to meet the demands of modern, data-intensive workloads, from small to medium-sized businesses looking to leverage GenAI through aiDAPTIV+, to enterprises scaling quickly with Pascari Data Center storage. These solutions allow users the necessary storage, scalability and processing power for data-hungry AI workloads.

The Pascari D200V is the latest addition to Phison’s renowned D-Series product family. This SSD is designed for data centers and comes in the most popular form factors. “Pascari’s new D200V scales to 61.44TB today with Kioxia BiCS FLASHTM generation 8 QLC flash memory,” says K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. “The D-Series also allows room to scale beyond 100TB, providing data centers with the large capacity options needed to reduce operating costs.”

Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite, a user-friendly software added to the aiDAPTIV+ family along with the aiDAPTIVCache AI100 SSD, now offers a comprehensive experience that covers data processing on-premises, training on very large language models, and culminates in a chat interface for engaging with your data. “We are pleased to collaborate with Phison on building GenAI business applications,” says Lawrence Luk, Vice President of Global Sourcing and President of IPSG. “Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite changes the landscape of generative AI and simplifies AI training, putting the power of large language models into the hands of small and medium-sized businesses.”

Product Highlights

Phison continues to expand its market reach beyond NAND flash and controllers. At FMS 2024, Phison will display an array of products across its portfolio, including:

aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite



Phison’s flagship AI technology, the aiDAPTIV+ Pro Suite, offers the first commercial end-to-end AI experience. This suite processes data from ingress to chat, providing a comprehensive on-premises solution for AI-driven data processing and communication.

Pascari D200V 64TB SSD



The Pascari D200V, featuring PCIe Gen5 capabilities, provides up to 61.44TB capacity in U.2, E3.S, and E3.L form factors. This advanced SSD is engineered for maximum storage density and cost reduction, enabling higher storage density per rack.

Pascari Enterprise SSD Portfolio



Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the complete Pascari product lineup, including AI, Boot, Data Center, SATA, and X-Series products. The exhibit will showcase the versatility and performance of Pascari’s enterprise SSD solutions in various high-demand environments.

Phison E29T



Making its global debut, the Phison E29T is a power-optimized PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD controller designed to use the latest flash memory technology to set new power efficiency and performance standards.

Phison E31T



This PCIe Gen5 SSD is fully optimized for notebooks, delivering world-leading random read IOPS performance. The Phison E31T provides users with unparalleled responsiveness and a superior experience.

Phison E26



In collaboration with HighPoint Technology, Phison will demonstrate the ultra-fast E26 SSD controller in a 100GB/s workstation setup. This showcase will highlight the E26’s capabilities in feeding data-hungry applications within high-throughput computing environments.

Phison PCIe Gen6 PS7161 and PS7162 Redriver



Phison will introduce the PS7161 4-channel and PS7162 8-channel PCIe Gen6 Redriver ICs, enhancing signal integrity and extending reach in the PCIe Gen6 era.

Phison PCIe Gen6 PS7261 Retimer



The PS7261 is a 16-lane PCIe Gen6 Retimer IC designed to improve signal integrity and extend data transmission reach across full 16-lane connections.

Phison’s participation at FMS 2024 underscores its dedication to innovation and excellence in storage solutions. Attendees are encouraged to visit Phison’s exhibit to experience these groundbreaking technologies firsthand.

Visit our booth #215 during FMS event to learn more about our products.

Access Phison’s media kit page for resources: www.phison.com/media-kits/fms-2024

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

To know more about Phison, please visit Phison Website or Phison Q&A for details. Read more on our blog: www.phisonblog.com

Forward-looking Statement

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements”. Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison’s reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-win, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer’s financial condition, exchange rate fluctuation, legal actions, amendments of the laws and regulations, global economy change, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison’s business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu



TEL:+886-37-586-896 #10019



Mobile: +886-979-105-026



Email: antonioyu@phison.com

PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu



TEL: +886-37-586-896 #26022



Mobile: +886-979-075-330



Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise product inquiries:

sales@phison.com

Sales@phisonenterprise.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise media inquiries:

Lynn Kelly

Lynn_kelly@phison.com

press_americas@phison.com