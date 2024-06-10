FMG Selects Guidewire Cloud to Maximise Agility and Support Continued Growth

WELLINGTON, New Zealand & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #GuidewireCloud–FMG and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that FMG has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business. A Guidewire customer since 2012, FMG will be migrating its on-premise installation of InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud, aligned with its business strategy. Guidewire Cloud will enable FMG to simplify its IT operations to adapt quickly to changing market demands and customer expectations to support its continued growth.





“In 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods combined to represent the largest claims event in FMG’s 119-year history. Honouring our promises to clients and helping them get back on their feet when the unexpected happens is what we are here for. Having the Guidewire system to lean on helped our employees across the Mutual respond effectively to our client’s needs in extremely challenging circumstances,” said FMG Chief Executive Officer Adam Heath. “Our move to Guidewire Cloud will not only enable FMG to meet continuously evolving client expectations and changes within the New Zealand/Aotearoa insurance market; it will also provide important capability, enabling FMG to respond quickly and effectively when we inevitably face another insurance event of scale.”

“We are privileged to support FMG’s strategy of applying technology innovations to deliver better outcomes for both New Zealand’s farming community and FMG’s dedicated staff,” said Guidewire Vice President for Asia Pacific Geoffrey Dirago. “FMG approaches this from an already impressive starting point and I’m excited to deepen our 12-year partnership in service of the farmers and growers of New Zealand.”

About FMG

New Zealand’s leading rural insurer, serving the insurance needs of rural communities for 119 years. A Mutual insurer owned by its Members with a deep commitment to the sustainability, wellbeing and prosperity of rural New Zealand.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

