FlyJets Launches JetGPT in Beta

FlyJets’ automated JetGPT flight-finding assistant enables extensive use of the FlyJets app and a broad range of charter flight-finding and sharing capabilities -- without the use of a traditional search bar.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charter aviation marketplace and exchange FlyJets announced today (Feb. 2) the Beta launch of its JetGPT™ automated flight-finding assistant; JetGPT is a large language model (LLM)-driven interface that promotes real-time access to availability, pricing, and related, direct-from-Operator datasets in a flexible format, via a "next-level" and user-friendly interface.

Examples of the datasets delivered by JetGPT include large lists of empty legs and Exchange ‘spaces’ (flight-sharing opportunities) availability to and from various airports, over long periods of time. Descriptions can be dictated or typed by Flyers into the JetGPT user interface and inputted without the need for a search bar and specific parameters.

“With JetGPT, FlyJets is really taking our information technology capabilities to the next level - in terms of automatically and consistently procuring a wide breadth of accurate and relevant information about aircraft from our Aircraft Provider Partners and delivering it via a simple and conversational interface directly to Flyer members," said FlyJets Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jessica Fisher. “FlyJets has been diligent in terms of listening and responding to client feedback since the launch of our flight-sharing Exchange this summer, and we determined that JetGPT was the most effective and flexible way to be able to deliver a brand range of information-related requests instantaneously.”

FlyJets is currently inviting Flyer and Aircraft Provider members and interested parties to become Beta Testers of JetGPT. For early access and to become a Beta tester, please email FLY@flyjets.com directly.

Some example prompts that can be effectively delivered by FlyJets’ JetGPT include:

- “Compile a list of all empty legs going in and out of Van Nuys Airport this month and include three photos of each aircraft.” --- JetGPT will compile a list, enable export to Excel or csv, and provide instant booking capabilities

- “Book a flight on a super-midsize jet from Teterboro to Opa-Locka Airport that comes to less than $22,000 all-in, if available; thereafter, sell three spaces on the flight via the Exchange for $3,500.00 each.” -- JetGPT will find the flight, book (or initiate a booking hold), and both list available "spaces" on the flight on the FlyJets app and via direct-to-Flyer notifications

- “Create a list of all ‘spaces’ offerings on heavy jets available from Van Nuys to Teterboro this month.” -- JetGPT will compile a list of available spaces on the requested route, within the indicated time frame, including locations, dates and aircraft specs

About FLYJETS®

The FLYJETS application was designed to encourage access to air travel. By facilitating the transfer of information between and among users, FlyJets seeks to promote access to the aviation and travel industries, and to encourage both the utilization of aircraft and build-out of individual and system-wide networks. Via FlyJets’ marketplace, Flyers can post, search for, and book one-way and round-trip flights, and Flyers are able to bid or buy flights on the spot, and share itineraries.

FlyJets' 'Secondary' Exchange enables the buying and selling of 'spaces' on existing flights and empty leg re-sales.

FlyJets operates as a New York State benefit corporation, FLY I Corporation, with the core mission of doing well by doing good. The company seeks to deliver material positive benefits to business, society, and the environment, and to provide maximum shareholder value via stakeholder incorporation; all duties and responsibilities are directed to both shareholders and stakeholders. FLYJETS is also a pioneer in developing a green energy “subsidy” system, FLYJETS' FlyGreen Initiative®, whereby clients who opt to use carbon offsets and/or fly with clean energy alternatives such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are rewarded with additional, dollar-equivalent FLYRewards toward future bookings.

The FlyJets team provides both real-time booking support and, as an IATA-registered travel agency, full travel-planning services, including hotels and cars.

Visit www.flyjets.com and/or download the FLYJETS application in Apple's app store for more information.

Email: press@flyjets.com

Phone: +1 (212) 845-5137