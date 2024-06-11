Home Business Wire Flux Power to Present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference...
Flux Power to Present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

di Business Wire

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will attend the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference being held virtually June 25 – 26, 2024.


Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Royal will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss its expanding sales and marketing initiatives, product lines for multiple customer segments and adjacent markets, distribution network, and developing partnerships with vendors, technology partners, and opportunities to further drive growth.

iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference

Date: June 25 – 26, 2024

Location: Virtual

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Royal

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET

Format: Virtual 1×1’s and Presentations

Webcast: Click here

For more information on the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog
News: Flux Power News
Twitter: @FLUXpwr
LinkedIn: Flux Power

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:
media@fluxpower.com
info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:
Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

FLUX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

