Flux Power to Present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will attend the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference being held virtually June 25 – 26, 2024.





Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Royal will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss its expanding sales and marketing initiatives, product lines for multiple customer segments and adjacent markets, distribution network, and developing partnerships with vendors, technology partners, and opportunities to further drive growth.

iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference



Date: June 25 – 26, 2024



Location: Virtual



Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Royal



Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET



Format: Virtual 1×1’s and Presentations



Webcast: Click here

For more information on the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Summer Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

