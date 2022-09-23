Flux Power Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fiscal Full Year 2022 Revenue Increased 61% to a Record $42.3M

Strategic Initiatives Drive Increased Backlog Conversion, Higher Inventory Turns & Improved Gross Margins Resulting in Progress to Profitability

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

FY’22 revenue increased 61% to $42.3M compared to FY’21 revenue of $26.3M.

Operating Highlights

Received customer purchase orders of $11.6M in Q4’22 for deliveries in coming months from both existing and new customers. Received $65M in customer purchase orders in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, which was an 83% increase compared to fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Customer order backlog totaled $35.0M as of June 30, 2022.

increased 83% to $65.1M in FY’22 compared to $35.5M in FY’21. Introduced three new products in March 2022 at MODEX material handling trade show: L36 lithium-ion battery pack, a 36-volt option for high growth 3-wheel forklifts; C48 lithium-ion battery pack for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR); and S24 lithium-ion battery pack providing twice the capacity (210Ah) for Walkie Pallet Jacks for heavy duty applications

in March 2022 at MODEX material handling trade show: Strategic Supply Chain & Profitability Improvement Initiatives accelerating path to cash flow breakeven, including: Utilized qualified, lower cost steel suppliers; Improved manufacturing capacity and production processes (including implementing Lean Manufacturing) to increase throughput, reduce the time to fulfill customer orders and improve gross margins; Increased inventory turns from 2.6x to 3.4x during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reducing inventory to $16.3M; Introduced new product designs to lower costs, simplify part count and cost, and improve serviceability; Launched in-house automated modular production initiative to manage module SKUs and accommodate diversification among cell suppliers; Expanded customer base, particularly among Fortune 500 companies.

accelerating path to cash flow breakeven, including:

Backlog Summary

Fiscal Quarter Ended Beginning



Backlog New Orders Shipments Ending



Backlog March 31, 2021 $ 2,759,000 $ 9,977,000 $ 6,826,000 $ 5,910,000 June 30, 2021 $ 5,910,000 $ 15,053,000 $ 8,339,000 $ 12,624,000 September 30, 2021 $ 12,624,000 $ 13,122,000 $ 6,313,000 $ 19,433,000 December 31, 2021 $ 19,433,000 $ 19,819,000 $ 7,837,000 $ 31,415,000 March 31, 2022 $ 31,415,000 $ 20,495,000 $ 13,317,000 $ 38,593,000 June 30, 2022 $ 38,593,000 $ 11,622,000 $ 15,195,000 $ 35,020,000

CEO Commentary

“Ongoing customer demand produced $11.6 million in purchase orders received from new and existing customers during the fourth quarter. For fiscal year 2022, order volume increased 83% from the prior year to $65 million. With nearly 74% of revenue from customers with whom we have had long-term relationships in fiscal 2022, we believe the combination of existing customer orders and continued acquisition of new customer business can drive revenue growth in the next several years,” said Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power.

“Our strategic focus on relationship business with an emphasis on price, service and quality, continues to provide ongoing new purchase needs and service requirements. Progress with new accounts has been substantial, adding six new customers, several of which have fleet potential and at least six-figure revenue potential. We believe business from our installed base will represent the future of expanding revenues as these relationships help drive new customers to our technology and owning that technology also ensure our customers have the most updated products and services.

“During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we continued our focus on fulfilling orders to reduce our backlog of $35.0 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $38.6 million in the prior quarter. Our reduced backlog has been helped by improvement in sourcing actions to mitigate part shortages and to increase confidence in future supplier performance. Our strategic initiatives to accelerate backlog conversion to shipments and increase inventory turns are also driving revenue results and gross margins that we believe will lead toward profitability.

“During the quarter, global supply chain disruptions have improved, and concurrently we have improved production process improvements and better supply chain management. We have worked to leverage increased pack volumes to re-source steel and board components to low-cost regions and to high volume local suppliers; and also identify more competitive carriers to reduce shipping costs. We plan to ship backlog and reduce inventory levels; as of the end of the fourth quarter, inventory levels had not yet decreased materially, but we anticipate reductions in the current quarter as we get traction on our plan.

“To date, cell supply from China has not been a problem, with our manufacturer, EVE Energy Company, standing as the 8th largest cell producer in China. At the same time, competitive lithium cell production is expanding in U.S., serving as a potential alternative in the future with the potential to reduce reliance in offshore sourcing. Combined with our transition to in-house, automated modular production and increased sourcing of domestic produced cells, this flexibility helps mitigate risk for both our Company and our customers.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on expanding sales of our energy storage solutions to new and existing customers who want the benefits of lithium-ion technology. We are seeing strong growth from both the material handling equipment sector and the airport ground support equipment sector. We continue to see customer interest in our SkyBMS Telematics product for remote fleet management and monitoring. Additional interest from the emerging robotic material handling equipment vertical is also driving demand as these customers look to improve their productivity and equipment integration.

“As we move into fiscal 2023, we are encouraged by strong purchase orders from both new and existing customers, improving backlog and continued expansion of margins through pricing. Supported by the accelerating ‘economy-wide’ renewable energy transition and supply chain improvements, we believe our growth trajectory in 2023 is positioned for another record revenue year, building long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Dutt.

Q4’22 Financial Results

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 83% to $15.2 million compared to $8.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, driven by increased sales volumes and models with higher selling prices.

FY’22 Financial Results

Revenue for the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 61% to $42.3 million compared to $26.3 million in the fiscal of 2021, driven by increased sales volumes and models with higher selling prices, including greater sales to existing customers as well as initial sales to new customers.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt and CFO Chuck Scheiwe will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

The Flux Power 10-K is on track to be filed prior to SEC reporting final date of September 28, 2022.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13732630

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1567702&tp_key=84c06cde95 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through December 22, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13732630

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides additional information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Years Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (15,609,000 ) $ (12,793,000 ) Interest, net 252,000 622,000 Income tax provision – – Depreciation and amortization 575,000 274,000 EBITDA (14,782,000 ) (11,897,000 ) Stock-based compensation 711,000 797,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,071,000 ) $ (11,100,000 )

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other “forward-looking statements” relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing, and Flux Power’s ability to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement in connection with the Letter of Intent. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog

News Flux Power News

Twitter: @FLUXpwr

LinkedIn: Flux Power

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 485,000 $ 4,713,000 Accounts receivable 8,609,000 6,097,000 Inventories 16,262,000 10,513,000 Other current assets 1,261,000 417,000 Total current assets 26,617,000 21,740,000 Right of use asset 2,597,000 3,035,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,578,000 1,356,000 Other assets 89,000 131,000 Total assets $ 30,881,000 $ 26,262,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,645,000 $ 7,175,000 Accrued expenses 2,209,000 2,583,000 Revolving line of credit 4,889,000 – Deferred revenue 163,000 24,000 Customer deposits 175,000 171,000 Office lease payable, current portion 504,000 435,000 Accrued interest 1,000 2,000 Total current liabilities 14,586,000 10,390,000 Long term liabilities: Office lease payable, less current portion 2,361,000 2,866,000 Total liabilities 16,947,000 13,256,000 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,996,658 and 13,652,164 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively 16,000 14,000 Additional paid-in capital 95,732,000 79,197,000 Accumulated deficit (81,814,000 ) (66,205,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,934,000 13,006,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,881,000 $ 26,262,000

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended



June 30,



(Unaudited) Years Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 15,195,000 $ 8,325,000 $ 42,333,000 $ 26,257,000 Cost of sales 12,196,000 6,574,000 35,034,000 20,467,000 Gross profit 2,999,000 1,751,000 7,299,000 5,790,000 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 4,113,000 3,422,000 15,515,000 12,599,000 Research and development 1,373,000 2,045,000 7,141,000 6,669,000 Total operating expenses 5,486,000 5,467,000 22,656,000 19,268,000 Operating loss (2,487,000 ) (3,716,000 ) (15,357,000 ) (13,478,000 ) Other income – – – 1,307,000 Interest expense (166,000 ) (4,000 ) (252,000 ) (622,000 ) Net loss $ (2,653,000 ) $ (3,720,000 ) $ (15,609,000 ) $ (12,793,000 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 15,995,199 12,499,870 15,439,530 11,796,217

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:

info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President



MZ Group – MZ North America



949-491-8235



FLUX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us