Fluree Sense Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Application—Fluree, a company headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which has developed a distributed ledger graph database platform, today announced its product Fluree Sense has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Fluree Sense is an analytics pipeline that automates cleaning and preparing data migration and integration projects at scale. Fluree Sense uniquely integrates machine learning to tackle enterprise legacy data architectures and help companies take the first steps toward modernization. While many legacy data solutions require additional software and high costs, Fluree Sense automates data cleansing, saving time and money on ongoing integration into business applications and operations.

“In a modern, digital business environment, accessible and trustworthy data will ensure a company’s success,” said Brian Platz, CEO and co-founder of Fluree. “Fluree Sense is designed to bring interoperability, quality and enhanced governance to legacy data without huge costs. We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to bring businesses into the future of enterprise operations.”

Fluree Sense is a recent addition to Fluree’s offerings following a merger with ZettaLabs, a business that used artificial intelligence and machine learning to prepare raw data for analytics use. With the addition of the ZettaLabs team and product suite, Fluree Sense can help organizations transform their data infrastructure by uniquely addressing all major aspects of migration and integration: security, governance and semantic interoperability.

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Fluree as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Learn more about Fluree Sense and how it can transform business data at flur.ee/sense.

About Fluree

Co-founded in 2016 by CEO Brian Platz and Executive Chairman Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fluree is pioneering a data-first technology approach with its Web3 data management platform and AI-powered data-transformation pipeline. It guarantees data integrity, facilitates secure data sharing and powers data-driven insights. The Fluree platform organizes blockchain-secured data in a scalable semantic graph database — establishing a foundational layer of trusted data for connected and secure data ecosystems. The company’s foundation is a set of W3C semantic web standards that facilitate trusted data interoperability. Fluree currently employs 50. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

