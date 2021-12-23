Fluree Announces Significant Momentum in Digital Trust and Privacy Collaboration, Strategic Partnerships and Developer Adoption, on the Path to Web3

Fluree’s open source user base grew 500% in 2021, topping 100,000 total downloads as key use cases in verifiable credentials, data sharing ecosystems, and secure data management emerge

Major partnerships in place to advance Cardano cryptocurrency, enable world’s first end-to-end blockchain election, and provide natural-language processing for unstructured data

Fluree’s immutable semantic graph database played a key role in a wide range of projects in 2021, including secure academic credentials for projects funded by the Department of Education, a tamper-proof and fair blockchain-backed election, and off-chain data storage for Cardano, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways that developers are taking advantage of Fluree’s ability to deliver trust, semantic context and security to data projects,” said Fluree Co-CEO and Co-Founder Brian Platz. “Support for our platform is at an all-time high, driven by data-centric architecture that can power trusted, interoperable data ecosystems.”

“Mainstream adoption of Web3 — the decentralized Internet of data — is on the horizon. As the rise of data ecosystems are met with privacy, trust and interoperability challenges, Fluree is uniquely poised to become the infrastructure of choice in the emerging Web3 market,” said Dan Malven, Managing Director at 4490 Ventures.

Surge in Developer Adoption: 500% Growth in 2021

Fluree’s open source technology grew 500% in users in 2021, topping 100,000 total downloads to date as it becomes the technology of choice for privacy-preserving data ecosystems. Key use cases in verifiable credentials, education technology, enterprise knowledge graphs, and blockchain applications continue to emerge. Fluree’s recently overhauled developer portal and growing Slack community accommodates the influx in developer adoption, prioritizing the Fluree developer experience and community.

Fluree’s rise in both developer adoption and strategic partners has been recognized, winning local awards such as Tech Tribune’s Best Tech Startup in Winston-Salem to being recognized as CRN’s Coolest Database System Company of 2021 as well as a winner of Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cyber Security Award.

Digital Privacy and Verifiable Credentials for the Public Sector, Supporting Education and Health Care Improvements

Verifiable credentials and decentralized identifiers have become a central theme in rising Fluree use cases across education ecosystems and healthcare. As the world begins to understand the value of privacy in digital ecosystems, organizations have chosen Fluree to power solutions that return ownership of information to consumers.

Education Credentials: Two winning projects of the American Council of Education’s Blockchain Innovation Challenge, funded by the Department of Education, are using Fluree’s technology to transform credentialing in academic ecosystems. The LifeLong Learner Project focuses on providing teachers with a wallet to store and present certifications as they move throughout their careers. The UnBlockED project is focused on creating an open transfer exchange that will empower college students by streamlining transfer credit recognition. In both projects, Fluree’s technology provides the foundation for the exchange of secure and interoperable verifiable credentials across owners, issuers, and third-party institutions. Key partners within these initiatives include the University of Arizona, the Gardner Institute, and Georgia Tech.

Healthcare Credentials: Pulse Connect has partnered with Fluree to build verifiable credential solutions for patients and health providers. This will help support verification requirements around vaccine credentialing in view of increasing vaccine mandates.

Strategic Partnerships: Supporting Cryptocurrency Advancements, Tamper-Proof Elections and Codifying Unstructured Data

Much of Fluree’s 2021 momentum stems from Fluree’s growing partner ecosystem, which recently won the CRN’s “Channel Chiefs Award.” Examples of rising stars in Fluree’s Partner Ecosystem include:

Building a Metadata Sidechain Solution for the Sixth Largest Cryptocurrency: The community supporting the high-ranking cryptocurrency blockchain platform Cardano selected Ikigai Technologies and Fluree to power Logosphere. The Logosphere project proposes Fluree as an “off-chain decentralized app (dApp) data storage solution” for the metadata related to Cardano transactions. Instead of placing data into siloed databases, Fluree will act as a secure and interoperable metadata layer for dApp developers. This will enable a new class of data-driven dApps, such as non-fungible token (NFT) exchanges, decentralized knowledge graphs, and other data-centric Web3 applications.

Marzex.tech technologies delivered a Fluree-powered digital voting platform for the International Islamic University of Malaysia. The digital platform used Fluree’s backend to successfully register identities, facilitate private voting, and thwart efforts to tamper with the election. Turning Text into Trusted, Interoperable Data: Fluree integrated with Lead Semantics to offer TextDistil, a natural language processing (NLP) pipeline for unstructured data. The integration will allow organizations to transform their text and other unstructured data into a rich set of queryable information, readily integrated into data fabrics and enterprise knowledge graphs. This is particularly valuable for the healthcare industry, which deals largely with unstructured data and has experienced an 878% increase in health data over the last five years.

Founded in 2016 by Brian Platz and Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fluree is pioneering a data-first technology approach with its data management platform. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.

