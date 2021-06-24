Fluke Reliability Introduces the Fluke 3563 Analysis Vibration Sensor: Reveal Machine Fault Causes Quickly to Prevent Equipment Downtime

The next generation of wireless vibration monitoring is here!

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke Reliability, an operating company of Fluke Corporation, is proud to announce its newest product, the Fluke 3563 Analysis Vibration Sensor system. Vibration monitoring helps maintenance teams reduce unplanned downtime and prevent potentially catastrophic failures from occurring, but it has been difficult or cost-prohibitive to monitor every tier of asset. The new Fluke 3563 Analysis Vibration Sensor system is a complete solution — hardware, software, and services — that integrates a powerful set of technologies to give maintenance teams detailed insights into anything from performance tracking to fault analysis to improve the reliability of equipment.





The Fluke 3563 combines a high-frequency piezoelectric sensor, two MEMS sensors, and software, enabling maintenance teams to continuously monitor and analyze vibration readings for a facility’s critical and semi-critical assets. Its smart battery management allows for a user-determined data transmission rate and helps users adapt and extend the sensor’s battery life while still capturing the data required.

“The Fluke 3563 Analysis Vibration Sensor is unique in that it combines sophisticated piezoelectric technology with robust software to analyze a machine’s conditions versus simply screening for it,” said Fluke Reliability Solutions President Ankush Malhotra. “This creates a system that recognizes each machine’s unique vibration signal to reliably identify the four common faults — imbalance, misalignment, looseness, and bearing damage — much more quickly to minimize equipment downtime.”

The Fluke 3563 features:

Long battery life — The piezo sensor and software combine to produce a unique, smart battery management capability with a user-determined data transmission rate. Users can adjust and extend the sensor battery life while still getting the necessary data.

— The piezo sensor and software combine to produce a unique, smart battery management capability with a user-determined data transmission rate. Users can adjust and extend the sensor battery life while still getting the necessary data. User-friendly interface — Users can configure the sensor based on machine type for precise readings without manually entering severity thresholds.

— Users can configure the sensor based on machine type for precise readings without manually entering severity thresholds. Powerful analysis — The LIVE-Asset™ Portal software application enables users to analyze both banded overall values and narrowband values. With this capability, they can determine the fault causing a problem.

— The LIVE-Asset™ Portal software application enables users to analyze both banded overall values and narrowband values. With this capability, they can determine the fault causing a problem. Flexible wireless network capabilities — The wireless gateway possesses dual network connection capabilities — Wi-Fi and Ethernet — so the system can fit any facility.

— The wireless gateway possesses dual network connection capabilities — Wi-Fi and Ethernet — so the system can fit any facility. Expert services — remote and onsite setup, vibration training, and custom installation and training packages.

“The Fluke 3563 features a unique floating architecture to collect the best possible vibration data, auto-generated thresholds based on asset details, and alarm notifications combined with the analytical software to identify faults that spur quick action,” said Tyler Evans, director of product management for Fluke Reliability Solutions. “Early warnings of potential asset malfunction ensure there will be enough time for corrective action before a catastrophic failure occurs.”

When you purchase the Fluke 3563, you get one-on-one setup assistance from Fluke Reliability experts, ensuring successful configuration, commissioning, and installation process. Vibration training options are also available.

For more information on the Fluke 3563 Analysis Vibration Sensor visit: www.fluke.com/3563sensors.

About Fluke Reliability

Fluke Reliability is an operating company of the Fluke Corporation that offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to three powerful iconic brands – Fluke Connect, PRUFTECHNIK, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability serves more than 70,000 companies worldwide with a relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and service. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions – improving productivity, driving uptime, and reducing costs.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Contacts

Barbara Ellis



(425) 446-4949



barbara.ellis@fluke.com