Fluke Reliability Acquires AI-Powered Vibration Analytics and Remote Condition Monitoring Solution

The acquisition of Azima DLI amplifies Fluke Reliability’s connected reliability strategy, bringing together condition monitoring and alignment hardware, asset management software, and remote condition monitoring services to address customers’ asset reliability needs.

The purchase accelerates AI-enabled predictive maintenance for Fluke Reliability customers. Enhanced capabilities mean customers can execute proactive maintenance and shift towards predictive maintenance.

Addressing the market need, the acquisition helps to alleviate the current skills shortage, utilizing an advanced diagnostic engine that analyzes ~93% of machine tests without human intervention and remote machine analysis.

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke Reliability, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV], which empowers reliability and maintenance teams with the hardware, software, and services they need to optimize asset performance, has acquired Azima DLI, a market leader in subscription-based remote condition monitoring and AI-powered vibration analytics software.





Azima DLI’s solution enables industrial businesses to increase asset uptime, reduce reactive maintenance, and optimize manufacturing operations while maximizing revenue through accurate, predictive insights.

The Watchman 360 vibration analytics platform detects specific faults, predicts time-to-failure, and recommends corrective action. With the most advanced automated diagnostic engine on the market, their solution has been developed over 30+ years and analyses up to ~93% of machine tests without human intervention. This means the algorithm filters out issues that do not need expert analysis, helping industrial teams prioritize during the current skills shortage.

The acquisition also includes remote condition monitoring services, where a team of Azima DLI experts perform complex vibration analysis. The analysis provides customers with reports on maintenance actions; enhancing operations, reducing downtime/cost, and alleviating teams that are expertise-constrained or operating with reduced headcount.

Today’s announcement means Fluke Reliability is further poised to help customers shift from reactive and low-fidelity analysis into advanced and scalable predictive maintenance. This reinforces Fluke Reliability’s strategic commitment to advance connected reliability while continuing to bring innovative solutions to customers, harnessing the transformational potential of artificial intelligence and innovative software as a service (SaaS) technology.

Fluke Reliability President, Ankush Malhotra, commented: “This business will empower our customers with cutting-edge vibration diagnostic capabilities that revolutionize operations, optimize productivity, and enable data-driven decision-making. It is a natural fit for us as we continue to support businesses on their predictive maintenance and connected reliability journey and is a significant step forward to drive our customers’ growth and success in the industry.”

Joe Van Dyke, VP of Engineering for Azima DLI, commented: “We are incredibly proud of this best-in-class vibration analytics and remote condition monitoring platform. As part of Fluke Reliability, we are excited to see more businesses benefit from our solution.”

Azima DLI is the predictive maintenance industry leader in scalable, hosted, condition monitoring services. Their innovative products deliver peak reliability, availability, and uptime. DLI Engineering was founded in 1966, acquired by Azima in 2008 to establish the Azima DLI reliability-as-a-service system, and then purchased by SymphonyAI in 2019.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

About Fluke Reliability

Fluke Reliability, a division of Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to powerful, iconic brands – PRUFTECHNIK, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability serves more than 70,000 technicians worldwide with a relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and service. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions – improving productivity, driving uptime, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability’s eMaint CMMS, visit https://www.emaint.com/.

Fluke Reliability is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

