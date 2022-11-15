Fluke Networks Certified Cabling Test Technician Recertification Program Keeps Technicians Current and Competitive

CCTT certified technicians can earn up to 27 percent more than non-certified technicians, according to a 2022 Salary Survey

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke Networks introduces the Certified Cabling Test Technician™ (CCTT) Recertification program, a new way for technicians to refresh their cabling knowledge and skills while renewing their certification. CCTT certification is valid for two years and has required technicians to retake the entire two-day classwork to be re-certified. The new Recertification program enables them to revalidate and learn new skills through a shorter one-day online course rather than retake the full CCTT certification course.





“With over 10,000 graduates, the Fluke Networks Certified Cabling Test Technician program is a leading provider of training for technicians certifying and troubleshooting installed twisted pair and fiber cabling systems,” said Mark Mullins, product marketing manager and founding member of Fluke Network. “The new Recertification program gives CCTT certified technicians a simple, online path to keep their expertise up to date and renew their certifications.”

The CCTT Recertification program is an all-online instructor-led experience that minimizes the time out of the field and eliminates travel and lodging expenses. This virtual hands-on experience gives each student remote control of one of 30 dedicated Versiv units through their computer or phone. Except for handling the physical cabling, the content and exercises are identical to a classroom course.

“The Fluke Networks Certified Cabling Test Technician course gives you essential hands-on experience and all the skills you need to effectively test and troubleshoot,” said Todd Brennfoerder, Communications Project Manager at Total Electronics Contracting, Inc., a Missouri-based provider of system design, installation, and service of information and communications systems. “Since taking the course, our team’s confidence is up considerably, and my need to help with troubleshooting in the field has dropped to nearly zero, saving 6-10 trips per month. I’d strongly recommend this course for all technicians.”

Get more and better paying jobs

Customers are more frequently requiring certification for technicians to be hired for some or all their projects. In a recent study by Fluke Networks, 67% of respondents report that CCTT certification was required on all or some of their jobs. And Fluke Networks’ 2022 Salary Survey revealed that CCTT technicians earn up to 27% more than non-certified technicians.

A majority of the respondents of the CCTT survey (more than 90%) also stated that the BICSI continuing education credits they received from the CCTT course were important to them and that the program increased their understanding of cabling and cable testing, as well as making them better at troubleshooting.

The Fluke Networks Certified Cabling Test Technician Recertification program is currently available in the United States only. To learn more, visit: https://bit.ly/CCTT_Recert.

