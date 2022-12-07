Fluke Donates Tools to the Lee College Instrumentation Lab in Memory of Long-Time Fluke Engineer Bob Greenberg

Donation of 75 tools honors “the Godfather of Clamp Meters”

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke Corp. has donated 75 tools to Lee College in honor of long-time Fluke engineer Bob Greenberg, who passed away in February 2022. Greenberg, who was considered the “Godfather of Clamp Meters,” served as the product planner for clamp meters as well as the 50 Series Digital Thermometer. In his more than 30 years in the Fluke engineering and product planning groups, he exemplified customer care and understanding customer needs.





“Bob’s passion for Fluke tools and technology may have only been matched by his enjoyment in sharing his product and industry knowledge with his colleagues, peers, team, and the education community,” said Toffee Coleman, head of education partnership activities for Fluke Corporation. “While Bob will be sorely missed, the impact and legacy he leaves will resonate with the Fluke community for years to come.”

Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, Lee College serves its community by providing innovative and quality education to its diverse students along guided pathways to gainful employment, personal enrichment, and life-long learning. It is home to one of the top 10 instrumentation programs in the country and has built a strong school-to-work pipeline supporting the workforce/skills shortage challenges. Many of its graduates work for leading oil, gas, and automation companies in the United States.

“We are grateful for Fluke’s donation of tools to our instrumentation lab not only because it helps our students learn, but because it honors the legacy of Bob Greenberg, who was an inspiring leader in the industry,” said Davoud Khoini, technical studies division chair at Lee College. “The donation of Fluke technologies allows us to upgrade our instrumentation lab with the latest tools enabling our students get hands-on experience with real-world equipment so they can prepare to enter the workforce after they complete their studies.”

While Greenberg retired from Fluke more than a decade ago, he remained an active volunteer in the company’s charitable activities, including:

Fluke’s Tool Donations program, which provides hundreds of refurbished Fluke tools to numerous non-profits, universities, colleges, trade schools and union apprenticeship programs across the United States;

Distribution of tools for natural disaster relief efforts; and

Co-organizing the Annual Employee Holiday Sales Event each December.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

