Fluke Advances Utility-Scale Solar Testing with the Launch of the PVA-1500 Series I-V Curve Tracer

Fluke’s New I-V Curve Tracer Boosts Efficiency and Accuracy for Faster, Smarter Utility-Scale Solar Testing

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] and a global leader in test and measurement instruments, today announced the launch of the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer, designed to empower utility-scale solar technicians with speed, accuracy, and streamlined testing operations for effective service and maintenance. This innovative tool addresses the critical need for efficient and reliable PV array testing, ultimately optimizing performance and maximizing ROI.









The PVA-1500 I-V curve tracers feature:

Fast and Efficient Measurements: Unparalleled testing speed with industry-leading scan rates, slashing testing time and boosting operational efficiency.

Accurate Measurements for High-Efficiency Panels: Enhanced measurement accuracy for high-capacitance modules to confidently assess the health and performance of even the most advanced panels.

Intuitive Operation: Easy integration between the hardware and software, enabling smooth operation and data analysis even for less experienced technicians.

Enhanced Workflow: Seamless testing process from setup to analysis, maximizing productivity and efficiency.

“Utilities are under increasing pressure to maximize uptime and production while ensuring the health and longevity of their solar installations,” said Jason Waxman, President at Fluke. “The PVA-1500 is a game-changer, delivering the speed, precision, and user-friendliness required for technicians to address these challenges head-on. It is the only I-V Curve Tester that can consistently and accurately measure I-V curves for 1500V high-efficiency solar panels without overheating. We’re incredibly proud of this tool, which has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is able to meet our high standards for reliability, durability, and safety.”

Building upon Fluke’s proven track record of reliable and accurate test and measurement solutions for the solar industry, the PVA-1500 series elevates utility-scale solar testing to a new level. By addressing the time, accuracy, and usability challenges faced by technicians, this revolutionary tool empowers them to:

Optimize PV array performance for maximum energy production.

Minimize downtime and ensure system health for long-term reliability.

Maximize return on investment through efficient operations and informed decision-making.

The PVA-1500 I-V curve tracers build upon Fluke’s September 2023 acquisition of Solmetric, including the company’s PV Analyzer. Following the acquisition, Fluke conducted rigorous testing and improvements on Solmetric’s tools to ensure their safety, durability, and accuracy complied with Fluke’s world-renowned standards. Through this new addition to Fluke’s portfolio, the company now offers a comprehensive toolkit that empowers solar professionals to service PV projects from the microgrid to the utility-scale.

More information about the PVA-1500 I-V curve tracers is available on the Fluke website.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is a global leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot and manage industrial, electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

Fluke is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Contacts

For more information:



Georgia Marchant



Head of External Communications



Fluke Corporation & Fluke Reliability



Georgia.marchant@fluke.com