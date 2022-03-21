Flowspace Announces Jessica Burgess as Vice President of Business Development

Accomplished Ecommerce Logistics Leader Joins to Accelerate Sales and Adoption of the Flowspace Platform Among Brands

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowspace, the ecommerce fulfillment platform empowering brands to meet their customers’ post-purchase expectations, today announced the appointment of Jessica Burgess as Vice President of Business Development. Burgess joins Flowspace from Ruby Has Fulfillment, where she oversaw a team that drove a nearly tenfold increase in revenue prior to the company’s acquisition by ShipMonk in January 2022.

Reporting to CRO Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, Burgess is responsible for managing the business development function that drives revenue growth and adoption of the Flowspace platform among brands. Burgess will lead team members in empowering fast-growing omnichannel brands with the real-time visibility and scalable fulfillment infrastructure necessary to provide the quick, affordable, and accurate fulfillment experience that today’s consumers have come to expect.

The U.S. ecommerce market will top $1 trillion for the first time in 2022, per Insider Intelligence, driven by accelerating consumer preferences for low-cost products, free shipping, and delivery within 1-2 days. With its software-powered fulfillment platform and nationwide network of more than 130 locations, Flowspace provides brand operators with the flexibility, transparency, and insight needed to power a distributed fulfillment network while also maintaining the customer data critical to growth.

“Jessica has a proven track record of success as an ecommerce sales leader, and her leadership will immediately accelerate the success of the business development function at Flowspace,” said Prozan. “Jessica’s consultative, thoughtful approach to customer relationships will be invaluable as omnichannel brands seek fulfillment solutions that empower them to meet their customers’ post-purchase expectations.”

Burgess is a long-time leader in the ecommerce logistics space, committed to empowering sales teams with a cohesive, singular vision of success. While at Ruby Has, Burgess developed sales and life cycle strategies from the ground up, utilizing proven tactics, market research, and a consultative approach to develop rapport and redefine the customer experience, fostering long-term relationships and producing exceptional business results. She was recently named among the Most Influential Women in Supply Chain in Insights Success magazine.

“The Flowspace model is exactly what omnichannel brands need to succeed in ecommerce today,” said Burgess. “Flowspace is more than an ecommerce fulfillment company – the company’s distributed network and powerful platform truly empower merchants with the visibility and insights critical for success, and I’m excited to accelerate adoption amongst innovative brands.”

Burgess joins during a period of exciting growth and recognition for Flowspace. The company announced a $31 million Series B led by BuildGroup in March of 2021, and brought on high-caliber executive talent. Flowspace’s Network Optimization was named Sustainability Service of the Year by Business Intelligence Group, and in January 2022, the company was named on Built In’s annual ranking of Best Places to Work. Its DEI program was recognized by the Journal of Commerce as part of the inaugural Salute to Diversity Honor, recognizing transportation and logistics organizations that are committed to driving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is the digital infrastructure powering ecommerce. The company’s cloud-based software, integrated within a network of +130 strategically located fulfillment centers nationwide, enables fast, affordable, omnichannel fulfillment, and its open, decentralized platform offers an ecommerce command center for brand operators, empowering them with the visibility, data, and insights needed to control operations and drive success.

Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020, and its platform is trusted by hundreds of brands to enable them to meet customers’ post-purchase expectations in the real world. More information on Flowspace can be found at www.flow.space.

