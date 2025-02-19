FlowPath CMMS Launches AI Assistant to Revolutionize Facility Management Software

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlowPath, a leader in CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) software for education, municipal, and commercial facilities, has launched its AI Assistant, one of the first AI-driven tools of its kind in the CMMS industry. This cutting-edge addition to their platform transforms how facility teams manage tasks, assets, inventory, and workflows by automating routine processes and providing real-time, data-driven insights.

Empowering Facility Managers with AI

Facility teams face increased pressure to reduce downtime, manage growing workloads, and stay proactive with maintenance. The FlowPath AI Assistant addresses these challenges by automating tasks, delivering instant insights, and improving decision-making across all aspects of facility management.

"The release of FlowPath’s AI Assistant marks a turning point for the CMMS industry. For too long, facility management teams have been stuck with outdated, reactive systems that demand more manual work than they eliminate.

Our AI Assistant is the first of its kind—fully embedded, actionable, and designed to take direct action within the platform. This isn’t just about automating tasks; we’re redefining what’s possible in facility management by giving teams an intelligent assistant that anticipates needs, streamlines workflows, and delivers real-time, data-driven decisions. AI in CMMS isn’t the future—it’s here, and FlowPath is leading the way."

Alex Cummings, CEO, FlowPath

Key Features of the AI Assistant

Automated Work Order Management : Create, assign, and update work orders using voice-to-text capabilities or mobile input. Track progress and gain real-time task completion insights.

: Create, assign, and update work orders using voice-to-text capabilities or mobile input. Track progress and gain real-time task completion insights. Smart Predictive Maintenance : Receive data-driven recommendations on whether to repair or replace equipment based on cost, repair frequency, and performance. Predictive alerts identify potential issues to prevent breakdowns.

: Receive data-driven recommendations on whether to repair or replace equipment based on cost, repair frequency, and performance. Predictive alerts identify potential issues to prevent breakdowns. Custom Dashboards & Reporting : Visualize key performance metrics with AI-generated dashboards. Analyze trends and make data-backed decisions to improve workflows.

: Visualize key performance metrics with AI-generated dashboards. Analyze trends and make data-backed decisions to improve workflows. Asset Lifecycle Management : Upload photos to auto-fill key asset details like make, and model. Generate preventive maintenance with a single command.

: Upload photos to auto-fill key asset details like make, and model. Generate preventive maintenance with a single command. Mobile-First Accessibility: Manage facility operations from anywhere with FlowPath’s mobile-friendly platform.

Upcoming AI Assistant Automation Packages

Throughout 2025, FlowPath will roll out AI Assistant Automation Packages to enhance AI Assistant’s capabilities, like FCA’s, asset management, and vendor coordination.

About FlowPath

FlowPath is a leading provider of CMMS software designed to help facility teams streamline operations, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of maintenance challenges.

