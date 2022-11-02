Florida’s Palm Vascular Centers is the First Healthcare Organization to Install XenFI, the Recently Announced Wireless Medical Ecosystem from Xenter

DRAPER, Utah & MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Florida-based Palm Vascular Centers is the first healthcare organization to deploy XenFI™, the recently announced wireless medical ecosystem from Utah-based Xenter™.





XenFI is the first step in a planned series of digital applications from Xenter that combine conversational voice recognition software, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and clinical integration into a secure HIPAA-compliant cloud designed to help physicians and healthcare organizations streamline documentation and improve outcomes for interventional medicine.

Designed specifically for physicians in Office-Based Laboratories (OBLs), Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and interventional hospital settings, XenFI allows healthcare professionals to use natural voice conversations during procedures to capture data to produce more efficient procedural and registry documentation.

“We understand the difficult administrative tasks and heavy documentation burdens that have been placed on our healthcare providers,” said Richard J. Linder, Xenter’s Chairman, CEO, and Founder. “XenFI is designed to enable physicians and staff to focus more on patients while capturing more accurate data in real-time.”

The partnership with Palm Vascular Centers will help Xenter to grow its family of digital services and bring new “Technology in Medicine” (TechMed) products and services to physicians and patients throughout South Florida. The initial XenFI wireless network combines

XMD ™ : Xenter’s global healthcare cloud that gathers real-time Physical Intelligence ™, and

: Xenter’s global healthcare cloud that gathers real-time ™, and Multiple proprietary AI and ML tools designed to help improve physician insights and boost healthcare outcomes.

“A significant aspect of modern-day medicine is creating and building great relationships between physicians and healthcare providers with industry partners to improve outcomes,” said Palm Vascular’s Robert E. Beasley, MD, FSIR, FSCAI. “Xenter has been such a partner for me and Palm Vascular. And we look forward to continuing this relationship to drive healthcare forward.”

“Palm Vascular has one of the top vascular intervention programs in the country,” Linder said. “Dr. Beasley is one of the leading vascular and interventional radiologists in the United States, and he and his dedicated staff have been amazing to work with as we prepare to launch the XenFI ecosystem nationwide.”

About Robert E. Beasley, MD

Robert E. Beasley, MD, FSIR, FSCAI, is a board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist that focuses on amputation prevention and limb salvage. An expert in carotid artery stenting, Dr. Beasley participated in a clinical trial that paved the way for Medicare to approve the treatment as a reimbursable procedure. He has also developed a robust vascular practice for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD), critical limb ischemia (CLI), and endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms.

During his career, Dr. Beasley has participated in more than 100 clinical trials — many as National Principal Investigator (PI), he is the National PI for the MicroStent STAND Trial, and he is participating in the NIH-sponsored CREST-2 carotid stent trial. The author of numerous publications in peer-reviewed medical journals, his work has been presented at more than 100 regional, national, and international medical meetings. Additionally, Dr. Beasley is a member and Fellow of the Society of Interventional Radiologists and Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions.

Dr. Beasley earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He completed a diagnostic radiology residency and fellowships in vascular interventional procedures and neuroradiology at University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Florida. He also spent more than 30 years in the South Florida medical community, including Miami Heart Institute and Mount Sinai Medical Center, before joining Palm Vascular in 2021.

About Palm Vascular Centers

Palm Vascular Centers began as a single peripheral arterial disease (PAD) treatment facility in Miami Beach in 2010, when PAD treatment in an outpatient center was still in its infancy. Over the last decade, Palm Vascular has grown its practice to include five more centers in South Florida, with nine incredibly skilled physicians, and over 100 reputable staff members. Palm Vascular treats a myriad of vascular conditions today and is the first vascular lab in South Florida with locations in multiple counties.

About Xenter

Xenter™ has launched a wireless “Technology in Medicine” (TechMed) ecosystem designed to provide transformative outcomes for physicians, healthcare professionals, provider organizations, and patients. Formed in 2020, Xenter is a next generation, investor-backed company headquartered in Draper, Utah.

