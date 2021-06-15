Florida’s Leading Renewables Company, Vision Solar, Strengthens Its Executive Team With CMO, Stephanie Provost

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clevels–In June, Vision Solar, which is one of the leaders in Residential Solar Panel Installations, announced Stephanie Provost as Chief Marketing Officer and the newest member of their executive team.





Stephanie possesses a unique skill set focused on building and developing brands with a Business to Consumer (B2C) focus driving a more consumer-centric approach. Stephanie will be heading our company-wide marketings and client service teams. She will leverage her prior experience building and growing brands across numerous Fortune 500 companies which include Unilever, Kraft, Pepsi, Aramark, and others.

Stephanie Provost has over 20 years of professional experience within the CPG (Consumer Product Goods) and Retail Food Industries. Prior to joining Vision Solar, Stephanie served as the VP of Marketing (Brand Development & Innovation) at Aramark. It was here that she led the development of their retail brand portfolio that deployed out to numerous sectors across thousands of locations. She holds a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers College – School of Business.

“As the CMO of Vision Solar, my goal will be to keep the consumer experience at the cornerstone of everything the organization does. This mission will help drive brand transformation and enable us to drive rapid growth across markets, while also providing a competitive edge that differentiates us within the renewables space,” Provost enthusiastically stated.

About Vision Solar:

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $100 million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth to produce 1000+ high-quality Green Jobs by 2022. To learn more, visit: https://www.visionsolar.com

