Florida High School Athletic Association Expands Digital Ticketing with GoFan

FHSAA Renews Multi-Year Agreement with GoFan to Include Playoffs Across All Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has renewed a three-year agreement with GoFan as its official digital ticketing partner to provide touchless, digital ticketing solutions to high schools and state-wide post season play across Florida in all ticketed sports.

GoFan’s Digital Ticketing and Event Management platform has been adopted throughout the industry as the faster, more expedient, convenient and safer way to purchase tickets for — and attend — events. GoFan is the trusted ticketing provider for hundreds of member high schools across Florida for regular season contests and is the exclusive provider of digital ticketing for all FHSAA State Series and State Championships events.

The transition to all digital tickets and contactless systems for sporting venues across the country has accelerated over the past year. High schools have been strong adopters for their events. Over the past year, 22,580 events were posted on the GoFan platform for the FHSAA and member schools events at 452 school sites.

Convenience and Speed for Fans

GoFan provides convenience and speed of entry for fans and helps reduce game management complexity and costs for schools. The financial transparency and reconciliation accuracy that GoFan has brought to the high school event space is proving to be an important element and indicator that many high schools plan to remain all digital for their event ticketing.

“GoFan improves the fan experience to purchase and use tickets for our tournament events. It is also a platform that results in higher revenue for schools, while being more efficient from an event management standpoint,” said FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn. We have been pleased with our relationship with GoFan and are happy to expand our partnership.”

“The FHSAA has been a tremendous partner for the past five years and we look forward to expanding digital ticketing usage on the GoFan platform,” said BJ Pilling, CEO of GoFan. “Youth sports bring communities together and GoFan is excited to be a part of that tradition.”

“Palm Beach County Schools were completely digital for our event ticketing this season and our sports season would not have been as successful during the pandemic without GoFan,” says Valerie Miyares, District Athletic Director for Palm Beach County Schools, the 10th largest school district in the nation. “The service and support GoFan provides is exceptional, our school administrators like the speed and ease of use of the platform and we are excited about remaining digital with GoFan as we move into 2021-2022 season!”

About GoFan: GoFan is the leading digital ticketing solution for high school events. Led by innovative technology and unmatched customer support, GoFan provides schools with a turnkey platform to manage season, online, and at-event ticket sales. GoFan is a product of Huddle Tickets, which has provided more than two billion event tickets to schools since 2001. Serving more than 2,000 high schools and 37 state associations, GoFan provides fans frictionless access to high school events across the country. For more information, visit https://www.gofan.co. or follow @GoFanHS on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Florida High School Athletic Association: The Florida High School Athletic Association supervises and regulates interscholastic athletic programs for high school students at member public, private and charter schools. The organization also recognizes and honors academic achievement among student-athletes at almost 800 middle, junior and senior high schools statewide. Headquartered in Gainesville, it is the official governing body for interscholastic athletics in Florida.

Contacts

Ashton Moseley



FHSAA, Public Relations Specialist



amoseley@fhsaa.org | 352-372-9551

Mitch Leff



GoFan Media Relations



media@gofan.co | 404-861-4769