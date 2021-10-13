Florence Healthcare Welcomes Tarek Sherif to Board of Directors

Co-founder of Medidata and Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector Board Chairman for Dassault Systemes to help expand Florence’s network presence in life science research

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life sciences technology veteran Tarek Sherif joins the board of directors of Florence, the industry leader in remote connectivity in clinical research. Over a 20-year period, Sherif led Medidata from a startup through an IPO, to become the market leader in cloud-based solutions in the life sciences industry. Sherif will help guide Florence’s growth in that same industry. Dassault Systemes acquired Medidata for $5.8B in 2019.

“Our goal is to advance cures by helping more trial site research teams than any other company,” says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. “In the first chapter of our story, we made clinical trial sites more efficient, and today 10,000 of them across 44 countries use Florence. We now have a unique opportunity in our next chapter to connect that site community to the full clinical development lifecycle. With Sherif, we’ve added the world’s foremost expert on serving research at scale to meet this challenge.”

Florence’s new phase of growth began last year by serving as a foundational technology in three of the five largest vaccine studies, including the Pfizer phase 2/3 COVID-19 vaccine study. Building on this success, the company expanded its goal to improving trial site efficiency across the entire clinical research process.

“Florence recognizes the importance of placing sites and patients at the center of research,” said Sherif. “The company’s site-first perspective solves a last-mile problem historically overlooked by technology providers in this market. I’m looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Florence to make the world a better place by deploying the best technology where the work of research gets done — the trial site.”

Sherif joins a strong group of industry veterans on the Florence Board on the heels of its recent $80M Series C round including:

Florence’s clinical trial software helps more than 10,000 research sites in 44 countries manage their documents, data, and workflows. The Florence platform also provides remote access so sponsors and CROs can collaborate with their sites around the world. Florence users now perform 3 million remote monitoring activities each month. To learn more, visit florencehc.com.

