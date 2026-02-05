FlightSafety International Launches Industry-First Advanced Circling and Visual Approach Course

New program elevates safety and proficiency in high-risk approach operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightSafety International Inc. (FSI), a global leader in aviation training and simulation technology, today announced the launch of the industry’s first Advanced Circling and Visual Approach course. The immersive curriculum is designed to enhance pilot and crew proficiency while lowering the risks associated with maneuvering low to the ground in reduced visibility conditions.

The three-part course emphasizes planning, briefing, and execution strategies. The training includes interactive eLearning that builds foundational knowledge of circling and visual approaches and highlights associated risks and mitigations. A facilitated ground session reinforces key concepts through discussion and scenario-based learning. The course concludes with hands-on simulator training, where pilots apply the techniques across varying scenarios and operational conditions, such as complex situations involving mountainous terrain, low visibility, and tighter maneuvering airspace.

“Circle-to-land procedures are high risk and require a unified and consistent training framework,” said Ben Carter, Executive Vice President of Learning Center Operations, FlightSafety International. “This course equips pilots with the knowledge, strategies, and confidence to perform circle-to-land approaches safely and effectively in real-world conditions.”

Early offerings of the course have been met with strong interest across flight operators, such as corporate flight departments, owner-pilots, and fleet operators. Initial participants cited the course's practical, scenario-based design, and emphasis on real-world decision-making as particularly valuable for managing complex approach environments.

A Chief Pilot of a Fortune 100 company who operates multiple Gulfstream models noted after taking the course: “Industry data confirms that visual and circling approaches are some of the most demanding scenarios pilots face. I’m encouraged to see a course specifically designed to address these challenges.”

Based on early demand, FSI will be rolling out the course across fixed-wing aircraft training programs throughout flagship learning centers in 2026.

