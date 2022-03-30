Home Business Wire FlexRadio Awarded Airborne High Frequency Radio Contract in Collaboration with BAE Systems
U.S. Air Force awards multi-year production contract for high frequency radio modernization

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexRadio Systems will collaborate with BAE Systems on a multi-year contract for the U.S. Air Force to provide high frequency (HF) software defined radios for its Airborne High Frequency Radio Modernization (AHFRM) program.

The new HF radio will deliver beyond line-of-sight, long distance, assured communications for aircrews in an increasingly complex and congested threat environment.

“The combination of FlexRadio’s unique software defined radio IP and HF expertise with BAE Systems’ breadth of knowledge and experience in advanced C4ISR solutions helped rapidly deliver a hardened solution that supports strategic and tactical missions,” stated Stephen Hicks, chief technology officer and vice president of engineering for FlexRadio Systems.

“Worldwide high frequency communication is what our commercial customers do every day using virtually every mode of operation and type of propagation,” said Matt Youngblood, chief executive officer of FlexRadio. “FlexRadio’s contribution to the AHFRM program will help to ensure future capabilities for warfighters for years to come.”

About FlexRadio Systems

FlexRadio Systems is a leader in technologically advanced software defined radio systems for the consumer, commercial and government markets. Founded in 2003, FlexRadio has customers in more than 30 countries with a wide range of products spanning consumer HF radio systems, government geolocation sensors and signals intelligence platforms. FlexRadio Systems is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.flexradio.com.

