Flexjet Gains Flexibility by Adding GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight to Its Software Solution Platform

Fractional Jet Operator first in its space to deploy Maintenance Insight to improve visibility into critical aircraft data

Maintenance Insight helps operators stay ahead of aircraft maintenance issues before costly service disruptions arise

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Digital today announced that Flexjet, a global fractional private jet provider known for its high safety standards, has added Maintenance Insight™ to the software solutions it deploys to process flight data. Flexjet is the first in its space to deploy this solution across its fleet to help predict and prevent disruptions and reduce maintenance costs.

Maintenance Insight provides airlines with analytics that help monitor component health to optimize performance and decrease inefficiencies that lead to excess fuel burn and carbon emissions. Operators can avoid maintenance disruptions to keep their existing fleet running efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint.

Maintenance Insight is designed to extract the full-flight data from the plane’s sensors after a flight. Once the solution is onboarded, airlines, or as is the case with Flexjet a private jet provider, can proactively pinpoint their top reliability challenges, helping drive insight and decisions. The system generates new data with each flight, staying ahead of potential issues before they would typically be caught during routine maintenance. This data also enables airlines to reroute planes, if necessary, to ensure they can be serviced at maintenance hubs (avoiding out-station events).

“Implementation of the GE wireless flight data transmission across the Flexjet fleet in 2019 was so successful we were enthusiastic about the Maintenance Insight,” said Charles Starkowsky Flexjet Chief Safety Officer. “This powerful capability will lead to superior aircraft safety, reliability, and efficiency.”

Added Sal Valentino, Flexjet’s Vice President of Maintenance, Operations and Strategy, “The addition of Maintenance Insight to our robust flight data program allows us to enhance our proactive maintenance processes by analyzing real-time data regarding the status of aircraft systems on-board every Flexjet aircraft.”

Maintenance Insight includes a set of applications designed to deliver clear visibility into fleet health for early detection of aircraft and component degradation. Powerful analytics and insights help decrease unplanned maintenance burden and downtime. Downstream these reductions benefit airlines by avoiding costly operational disruptions and supporting corrective action decision making, improving maintenance effectiveness, and reducing out-station events.

“Because Flexjet maintains its own aircraft, Maintenance Insight gives them a powerful advantage of proactive insights allowing them to predict and prevent disruptions and reduce maintenance costs,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “Our software uses a wealth of data generated by each aircraft to build analytics that provide advance awareness of potential component failure and unplanned maintenance, helping to prevent unnecessary time on the ground while also raising the efficiency of the maintenance efforts.”

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 23 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Legacy 500, Praetor 600. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

