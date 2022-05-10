Home Business Wire Flexiv Unveils Powerful New Development Kit to Empower Robot Users
Flexiv Unveils Powerful New Development Kit to Empower Robot Users

Flexiv’s Robotic Development Kit delivers a new way to control and program robots so users can create complex customised applications with ease.


SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexiv, the world’s leading general-purpose robotics company, today announced the release of its Robotic Development Kit (RDK). A leap forward in how robots are programmed and managed, the RDK provides users with a powerful toolkit that can enhance how their robot works.

The RDK utilises customizable, easy-to-use APIs so users can completely control an adaptive robot and make instant program modifications or integrate external hardware and software effortlessly.

Featuring the ability to issue multiple commands, execute high-level tasks, and invoke various skills, developers can rapidly create custom apps like teleoperation, dual-arm tasks, or autonomous mobile work.

With the development kit’s comprehensive technical documentation and on-demand assistance from Flexiv’s team of experts, beginners can delve into programming and learn on the fly to transform their skillset.

From leveraging existing code using a wide array of library files or creating tailor-made programmes using C++ and Python, developers have the power they need at their fingertips.

“Flexiv’s RDK brings about a fresh experience on the programming of complex robotic systems. The kit provides users with the flexibility to not only use existing capabilities of our robots, but also implement custom behaviours to meet their application needs,” said Xiyang Yeh, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Flexiv. To date, RDK has already been actively used by customers from academia and industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture.

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company focused on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots, integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technologies. The company provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in various industries.

For more information about Flexiv, please visit https://www.flexiv.com/.

Contacts

Media:

Yunfan Gao

yunfan.gao@flexiv.com
+1 650 440 7808

