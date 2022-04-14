Home Business Wire Flexiv Presents Ground-breaking Automation Solutions at ATX WEST 2022
Business Wire

Flexiv Presents Ground-breaking Automation Solutions at ATX WEST 2022

di Business Wire

Flexiv’s on-site experts demonstrate their latest robotic platforms and let booth visitors test out teleoperation at North America’s foremost automation expo.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexiv, a world-leading general-purpose robotics company, exhibits cutting-edge robotic automation solutions at the ATX West expo in Anaheim, CA, from the 12th to the 14th of April 2022. ATX West is one of the largest automation technology events for suppliers and buyers to discover innovation, engineer new technology, and build a better tomorrow.


Located in booth #4815, Flexiv will demonstrate the Rizon 4, Rizon 4s, and the Rizon 10 whilst showcasing a range of industry-ready solutions, including curved surface polishing, touchscreen testing, force control plugging AI learning, and robotic teleoperation. The innovative teleoperation demo allows attendees to precisely control a remote robotic arm by operating a closer one in real-time while receiving true to life force feedback. Empowered by the Flexiv RDK system, which developers can easily use to generate customized applications, it represents the pinnacle of human-robot collaboration.

“We’re excited to show our adaptive robot range and potential applications to ATX West expo visitors,” said Flexiv’s Howard Huang, the Director of Sales and Business Development in North America. “Our robotic solutions will enable manufacturers to increase their competitive edge by reducing bottom-line costs. In addition, we can deliver an unbeatable package to customers thanks to our innovative technology, high-quality products, and localized experience.”

Visitors to the Flexiv booth can also speak with Flexiv’s on-site experts to learn how automation can help manufacturers increase productivity, cut costs, and improve efficiency.

For more information about ATX West 2022, visit: https://www.atxwest.com/en/home.html.

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company focused on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots, integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technologies. The company provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in various industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.flexiv.com/.

Contacts

Yunfan Gao

+1 650 440 7808

yunfan.gao@flexiv.com

