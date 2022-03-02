Home Business Wire FLEETCOR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
FLEETCOR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the KBW Fintech & Payments Conference in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 9:30 AM ET.
  • On Friday, March, 4, 2022, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET.
  • On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla. The discussion will begin at 11:00 AM ET.
  • On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Wolfe Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 3:00 pm ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

Jim.Eglseder@fleetcor.com

Media Relations

Chad Corley, 770-729-5021

Chad.corley@fleetcor.com

