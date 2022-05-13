Home Business Wire FLEETCOR to Participate at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum
FLEETCOR to Participate at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will be hosting a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The discussion will begin at 8:40am ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

Jim.Eglseder@fleetcor.com

Media Relations

Chad Corley, 770-729-5021

Chad.corley@fleetcor.com

