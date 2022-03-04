Home Business Wire FLEETCOR® Strengthens its Airline Lodging Business with Airline Software Acquisition
Business Wire

FLEETCOR® Strengthens its Airline Lodging Business with Airline Software Acquisition

di Business Wire

Complementary Solution Aimed at Accelerating Airline Lodging Sales

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today the acquisition of Levarti, an airline software platform company. Levarti provides a suite of solutions that automate passenger disruptions including passenger notifications, flight re-bookings, hotel accommodations, transfers and vouchers.

Levarti’s MAX software suite was launched in 2014 with a number of global airlines adopting it to digitize their airport operations and communications. Levarti’s MAX mobile apps provide passengers with an end-to-end digital experience from check-in, during flight with contactless payments, and through baggage tracking and claim.

FLEETCOR®’s existing airline lodging unit books millions of hotel room nights for global airlines’ crews and disrupted passengers each year.

“This acquisition gives us a complementary solution to further automate and streamline passenger disruption events for our airline clients. We expect our combined offering will be of great interest to airlines, and lead to accelerated sales in our lodging airline segment,” Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

“We are thrilled to join the FLEETCOR team. FLEETCOR has a set of airline relationships with the potential to accelerate our sales pipeline,” said Anthony Murray, founder and CEO of Levarti.

Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP provided legal counsel to FLEETCOR. Taylor Vinters LLP provided legal counsel to Levarti’s sellers.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

Jim.Eglseder@fleetcor.com

Media Relations

Chad Corley, 770-729-5021

Chad.Corley@fleetcor.com

