Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. Names Kevin Rowland as Chief Operating Officer: Sets Path for Growth

FORT COLLINS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc., FDI (www.fdiinc.com), a content services and data management consultant and system integrator, announces it has named Kevin Rowland as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rowland brings more than 17 years of consulting and digital transformation experience to FDI and will play a central role in leading the company’s growth through strategic planning and execution.





Throughout his career, Rowland has repeatedly driven substantial revenue and margin growth by productizing offerings, scaling capabilities, integrating and fostering work cultures, monetizing thought capital, and investing in the upskilling of individuals’ abilities. He has served with global management consultancies, digital strategy and experience design agencies, and product development firms. Rowland also was part of the founding executive team with a payments fintech startup.

“I believe that all companies are becoming digital companies—either through a desired transformation or a forced transition,” said Rowland. “I’m excited to join the talented team at FDI to help clients on their digital journeys and develop new paths for growth.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Kevin to FDI,” said FDI president and CEO Ernie Crawford. “Kevin’s track record, digital perspective, and leadership style position FDI for success. I look forward to working with him to explore new ways we can address clients’ content and data management needs, affirm the unique culture of FDI, and grow the company.”

About Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc.

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc., FDI (www.fdiinc.com), is an enterprise content services and data management consultant and system integrator. It specializes in technology assessments, solution blueprints, and implementation, integration and support for complex projects ranging from data archiving and application decommissioning to document capture, automated workflows, and custom solutions. FDI’s clients include healthcare, financial services, energy, manufacturing, and media companies as well as state and local agencies.

Contacts

Julie Fouque



Head of Marketing



Flatirons Digital Innovations, Inc.



julie.fouque@fdiinc.com

720-644-6255