Flatiron Health Announces Research to be Presented at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe 2022 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron Health is pleased to announce their attendance and presence at the ISPOR, The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research Europe 2022 Conference, held in Vienna, Austria this year. A total of 7 presentations will be presented by Flatiron, including one oral podium presentation and one in-person poster being recognized as top 5% finalists for 2022 Research Presentation Awards. Research presented at this year’s ISPOR Europe represents an important milestone in Flatiron Health’s growth and leadership within real-world evidence and clinical research, as learnings from the experiences of every person with cancer in the US begin to inform and improve the lives of people living with cancer in many other parts of the world.

“The quality of our research being presented at this year’s ISPOR Europe demonstrates our commitment to use data for good,” said Javier Jimenez, Flatiron Chief Medical Officer. “Flatiron is dedicated to thoughtful and rigorous generation of EHR-derived real-world evidence, and innovating machine learning technologies to learn from every person with cancer.”

Highlights include:

an oral podium presentation using machine learning to accelerate outcomes research, replicating and comparing results to health outcomes studies using a traditional abstraction approach.

a poster on real-world radiology imaging data with an assessment of the representativeness of scan-derived cohorts relative to a broader population of patients living with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and DLBCL.

a poster presentation replicating comparative-effectiveness findings with machine learning extracted variables as an alternative to expert-abstracted data in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

a workshop featuring Flatiron Health researcher, Corey Benedum, discussing the use of real-world data at scale, specifically focusing on how machine learning extraction of information from unstructured documents can enable learnings from all patients.

Workshops & Panels



Real-World Data at Scale: How Machine Learning Can Enable Learning from All Patients



Moderator and Panelists:

Lotte Steuten, PhD, MSc, Office of Health Economics, London, LON, UK;

Corey Benedum, PhD, MPH, Flatiron Health, New York, NY, USA;

Maarten IJzerman, PhD, Cancer Health Services Research, Erasmus School of Health Policy and Management, Rotterdam, Netherlands;

Natalia Kunst, PhD, MSc, Department of Health Management and Health Economics, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway

ISPOR Student Roundtable: Real-World Data & Information Systems



Experts in the field cover topics that doctorate and masters students find as gaps in training curriculum, including essentials for EHR-derived RWD, NLP and ML, transparency and reproducibility, and how RWD drives decision making for governments.



Day and Time: November 8th at 10:15am



Roundtable Panelists:

Blythe Adamson, PhD, Flatiron Health;

Ashley Jaska, Aetion;

Wim Goettsch, Special Advisor HTA, Netherlands

Oral Podium Presentation



Machine learning-accelerated outcomes research: A case study of cancer biomarker associated survival.



Benedum CM, Adamson B, Cohen AB, Estevez M, Sondhi A, Fidyk E, Nemeth S, Bozkurt S.



Top 5% finalist for ISPOR EU 2022 research Presentation Awards



Date and Time: Wednesday, 9 Nov 2022 at 10:00 AM



Abstract: P57

Poster Discussions and Presentations



Can ML-extracted variables reproduce real world comparative effectiveness results from expert-abstracted data? A case study in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer treatment.



First Author: Sondhi A, Benedum CM, Cohen AB, Nemeth S, Bozkurt S.



Top 5% finalist for ISPOR EU 2022 research Presentation Awards



Abstract: RWD112



Date: Tuesday, 8 Nov 2022



Poster Session Time: 15:00 – 18:15

Bias characterization of real-world patients with and without imaging in a community oncology Electronic Health Record-derived database.



Xinye Li, Benjamin Ackerman, Kelly Magee, Jonathan Kern, Katherine Tan



Abstract: RWD49



Date: Monday, 7 Nov 2022



Poster Session Time: 15:00 – 18:15

Association Between Antibiotic Exposure and Survival Among Patients Diagnosed With Advanced Melanoma or Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treated With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) Therapy.



Samantha N Reiss, Mustafa Ascha, Prakirthi Yerram, Alemseged Ayele Asfaw, Sarah Brake, Lilia Bouzit, and Niquelle Brown Wadé.



Abstract: SA79



Date: Wednesday, 9 Nov 2022



Poster Session Time: 09:00 – 12:30

Comparison of Comorbidity Indices Between Electronic Health Records (EHR) Derived Database and Claims Data Among Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer.



Alemseged A. Asfaw, Mustafa Steven Ascha, Prakirthi Yerram, Samantha N. Reiss, Sarah Brake, and Niquelle Brown Wadé.



Abstract: SA27



Date: Monday, 7 Nov 2022



Poster Session Time: 3:00 PM – 6:15 PM

