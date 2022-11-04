<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Flatiron Health Announces Research to be Presented at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe 2022 Annual Meeting

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron Health is pleased to announce their attendance and presence at the ISPOR, The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research Europe 2022 Conference, held in Vienna, Austria this year. A total of 7 presentations will be presented by Flatiron, including one oral podium presentation and one in-person poster being recognized as top 5% finalists for 2022 Research Presentation Awards. Research presented at this year’s ISPOR Europe represents an important milestone in Flatiron Health’s growth and leadership within real-world evidence and clinical research, as learnings from the experiences of every person with cancer in the US begin to inform and improve the lives of people living with cancer in many other parts of the world.

“The quality of our research being presented at this year’s ISPOR Europe demonstrates our commitment to use data for good,” said Javier Jimenez, Flatiron Chief Medical Officer. “Flatiron is dedicated to thoughtful and rigorous generation of EHR-derived real-world evidence, and innovating machine learning technologies to learn from every person with cancer.”

Highlights include:

  • an oral podium presentation using machine learning to accelerate outcomes research, replicating and comparing results to health outcomes studies using a traditional abstraction approach.
  • a poster on real-world radiology imaging data with an assessment of the representativeness of scan-derived cohorts relative to a broader population of patients living with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and DLBCL.
  • a poster presentation replicating comparative-effectiveness findings with machine learning extracted variables as an alternative to expert-abstracted data in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
  • a workshop featuring Flatiron Health researcher, Corey Benedum, discussing the use of real-world data at scale, specifically focusing on how machine learning extraction of information from unstructured documents can enable learnings from all patients.

Workshops & Panels

Real-World Data at Scale: How Machine Learning Can Enable Learning from All Patients

Moderator and Panelists:

  • Lotte Steuten, PhD, MSc, Office of Health Economics, London, LON, UK;
  • Corey Benedum, PhD, MPH, Flatiron Health, New York, NY, USA;
  • Maarten IJzerman, PhD, Cancer Health Services Research, Erasmus School of Health Policy and Management, Rotterdam, Netherlands;
  • Natalia Kunst, PhD, MSc, Department of Health Management and Health Economics, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway

ISPOR Student Roundtable: Real-World Data & Information Systems

Experts in the field cover topics that doctorate and masters students find as gaps in training curriculum, including essentials for EHR-derived RWD, NLP and ML, transparency and reproducibility, and how RWD drives decision making for governments.

Day and Time: November 8th at 10:15am

Roundtable Panelists:

  • Blythe Adamson, PhD, Flatiron Health;
  • Ashley Jaska, Aetion;
  • Wim Goettsch, Special Advisor HTA, Netherlands

Oral Podium Presentation

Machine learning-accelerated outcomes research: A case study of cancer biomarker associated survival.

Benedum CM, Adamson B, Cohen AB, Estevez M, Sondhi A, Fidyk E, Nemeth S, Bozkurt S.

Top 5% finalist for ISPOR EU 2022 research Presentation Awards

Date and Time: Wednesday, 9 Nov 2022 at 10:00 AM

Abstract: P57

Poster Discussions and Presentations

Can ML-extracted variables reproduce real world comparative effectiveness results from expert-abstracted data? A case study in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer treatment.

First Author: Sondhi A, Benedum CM, Cohen AB, Nemeth S, Bozkurt S.

Top 5% finalist for ISPOR EU 2022 research Presentation Awards

Abstract: RWD112

Date: Tuesday, 8 Nov 2022

Poster Session Time: 15:00 – 18:15

Bias characterization of real-world patients with and without imaging in a community oncology Electronic Health Record-derived database.

Xinye Li, Benjamin Ackerman, Kelly Magee, Jonathan Kern, Katherine Tan

Abstract: RWD49

Date: Monday, 7 Nov 2022

Poster Session Time: 15:00 – 18:15

Association Between Antibiotic Exposure and Survival Among Patients Diagnosed With Advanced Melanoma or Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treated With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) Therapy.

Samantha N Reiss, Mustafa Ascha, Prakirthi Yerram, Alemseged Ayele Asfaw, Sarah Brake, Lilia Bouzit, and Niquelle Brown Wadé.

Abstract: SA79

Date: Wednesday, 9 Nov 2022

Poster Session Time: 09:00 – 12:30

Comparison of Comorbidity Indices Between Electronic Health Records (EHR) Derived Database and Claims Data Among Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Alemseged A. Asfaw, Mustafa Steven Ascha, Prakirthi Yerram, Samantha N. Reiss, Sarah Brake, and Niquelle Brown Wadé.

Abstract: SA27

Date: Monday, 7 Nov 2022

Poster Session Time: 3:00 PM – 6:15 PM

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company dedicated to helping cancer centers thrive and deliver better care for patients today and tomorrow. Through clinical and data science, we translate patient experiences into real-world evidence to improve treatment, inform policy, and advance research. Cancer is smart. Together, we can be smarter. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

Contacts

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com

