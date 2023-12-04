Flashpoint to Exhibit at DoDIIS Worldwide 2023

Empowering Mission-Critical Operations: Flashpoint National Security Solutions to Highlight Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Capabilities and Custom Intelligence Services at DoDIIS Worldwide 2023

Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in threat intelligence, today announced that its National Security business unit, Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS), which drives mission success for US allies, including NATO and the Five Eyes, through open-source intelligence (OSINT) and cyber threat intelligence (CTI), will be exhibiting at the 2023 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference.





The Conference will take place at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon from December 12 – 14. For 20 years, the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference has served as the premier information technology conference to hear from distinguished speakers, collaborate with trusted partners, and experience groundbreaking technical solutions to support the warfighter. The conference is an immersive in-person event designed to bring together leading subject matter experts, decision makers and stakeholders to forge relationships.

At this year’s event, FNSS will showcase the diverse range of capabilities available in its National Security Intelligence (NSI) offering, which is designed to be flexible and extensible to meet the unique needs of mission-driven teams. With access to a selection of data-as-a-service (DaaS), open-source intelligence (OSINT) technology, finished intelligence, and professional services—FNSS customers can build a requirements-driven toolkit to ensure they have the tools and support they need for mission success.

What: DoDIIS Worldwide 2023

Who: Flashpoint National Security Solutions Team

Where: Booth #1937 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR

When: December 12-14, 2023

Registration: https://www.ncsi.com/event/dodiis/registration/

To arrange a meeting with a member of the Flashpoint National Security Solutions Team at DoDIIS, contact fnss-team@flashpoint.io.

About Flashpoint

Trusted by governments, commercial enterprises, and educational institutions worldwide, Flashpoint helps organizations protect their most critical assets, infrastructure, and stakeholders from security risks. Leading security practitioners—including physical and corporate security, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), fraud, vulnerability management, national security, and vendor risk management teams—rely on Flashpoint’s Ignite platform and its team of intelligence analysts to proactively identify and mitigate risk and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Visit flashpoint.io or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

