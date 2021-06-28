Flashpoint Named Key Partner of Palo Alto Networks’ New Cortex XSOAR Threat Intelligence Management 2.0 Helping Security Teams Tackle Global Threats at Unprecedented Scale

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurity—Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence, announces its early adoption and support of Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSOAR Threat Intelligence Management (TIM) 2.0, unlocking a complete 360-degree threat visibility for joint customers. Cortex XSOAR will now include TIM 2.0 to simplify the overhead of leveraging threat insights across all security operations (SecOps) workflows.

Flashpoint Threat Intelligence enriches Cortex XSOAR TIM 2.0 to give security teams unmatched insights, analytics, and automation to accelerate operations and tackle global threats at an unprecedented scale. Security teams will now have the ability to automatically map Flashpoint external threat data to new incidents as they unfold across the network, rapidly detecting and triaging novel and still-emerging attack indicators and techniques that threat actors deploy against organizations.

“We’re excited to be working closely with Palo Alto Networks as they bring to market its Cortex XSOAR TIM 2.0 solution,” said Jan Johansen, Executive Director of Global Partnerships for Flashpoint. “TIM 2.0 unlocks more value for security teams to accelerate operations and conduct more advanced investigations. When powered with Flashpoint Threat Intelligence, TIM 2.0 reaches its full potential with unrivaled external threat visibility and actionable response all embedded into the core of the platform.”

Security teams struggle to gain the visibility they need to qualify threats and reduce the growing complexity of incident workflows. With Flashpoint’s high-signal threat intelligence and Cortex XSOAR TIM 2.0, teams gain unparalleled visibility into diverse threats, enabling them to reduce noise and triage threats faster. Through this unified approach to threat intelligence operations, analysts can handle more true positive events in less time, allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks and advanced threat hunting.

“We are proud to launch our TIM 2.0 solution with Flashpoint, a key threat intelligence partner in the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem,” said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “Bringing TIP and SOAR together creates a strong value proposition for security teams that need to simplify the overhead of their operations with orchestrated and automated workflows that leverage contextual insights from activated threat intel.”

With Cortex XSOAR TIM 2.0, users ingest Flashpoint’s high fidelity data to enrich, correlate, and intuitively visualize threat trends across network traffic, infrastructure, and security threat intelligence sources at unprecedented scale making it easier than ever to get the most from Flashpoint’s threat data.

Cortex XSOAR TIM 2.0 is available to new and existing Palo Alto Networks customers starting today. The Flashpoint Threat Intelligence content pack will be available later this year for one-click installation from the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace. For more information on the Marketplace, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/cortex/xsoar/marketplace.

About Flashpoint



Flashpoint is the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence for organizations that demand the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. From bolstering cyber and physical security to detecting fraud and insider threats, Flashpoint partners with customers across private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Integrity, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

About Cortex XSOAR



As the market-leading security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, Cortex XSOAR is designed to simplify and automate complex security workflows across your security environment. It is the only platform that offers more than 650 prebuilt content packs and playbooks, an incident War Room, active case management, native threat intelligence management, and a built-in marketplace. Now, your team can reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardize processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case.

Where can I find more information?



Learn more about joint solutions from Cortex XSOAR and Flashpoint, and how they’re working together to deliver the actionable threat intelligence that enterprises need today by visiting Threat Intelligence Management for Cortex XSOAR.

